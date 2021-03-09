In Pictures: Devastation caused by Equatorial Guinea blasts

The death toll from a series of explosions at military barracks in Equatorial Guinea rose to 98 on Monday after volunteers searched in the rubble for bodies.

At least 615 people were injured in Sunday’s blasts which were caused by a fire at the Nkoantoma Military Base in the coastal city of Bata.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has attributed the accident to negligence related to the handling of dynamite and said the explosions damaged almost all homes and buildings in Bata, a city of just over 250,000 people.

Equatorial Guinea’s health ministry posted on Twitter that it had prepared a mental health brigade made up of psychiatrists, psychologists and nurses to attend to the victims of the blast.

“The damages are not only physical but also mental,” the ministry said.