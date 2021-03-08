In Pictures: Thousands rally on International Women’s Day

Marches marking International Women’s Day took place around the world on Monday, despite the widespread imposition of restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands took to the streets in cities across Asia, the Middle East and Europe to demand gender equality, better working conditions and an end to violence against women. Marches were planned in cities across Latin America and North America.

The United Nations human rights agency warned that the pandemic is robbing many refugees, displaced and stateless women and girls of their livelihoods and their future, and growing poverty is endangering the lives of many.

“The unprecedented socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic are leaving many lives in peril. We are seeing extremely worrying increases in reports of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, forced marriages, child labour and adolescent pregnancies,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.