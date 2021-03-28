Live

Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing

An Indonesian cathedral was rocked by a suicide bombing on Sunday as people inside celebrated the start of Holy Week.

Police officers stand guard near a church where an explosion went off in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Yusuf Wahil/AP Photo]
28 Mar 2021

At least 14 people were injured after a powerful blast – a suspected suicide attack – outside a church in Indonesia’s Makassar, a port city of about 1.5 million.

“There were two people riding on a motorbike when the explosion happened at the main gate of the church. The perpetrators were trying to enter the compound,” National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said on Sunday.

“The bike was destroyed and there are body parts… we’re still collecting parts and trying to identify the gender of the perpetrators.”

Police said a church security guard tried to prevent the motorcycle from entering the compound when the blast occurred.

Earlier, local police said at least one attacker died at the scene. They have not confirmed if both attackers were killed.

The explosion happened just after congregants finished celebrating Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week, which commemorates Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem.

“We were finishing the service and people were going home when it happened,” Pastor Wilhelmus Tulak told reporters.

Indonesian Red Cross personnel carry a body bag following the explosion outside the Catholic church in Makassar. [Reuters]
An Indonesian anti-bomb unit collects evidence after the explosion in Makassar. [Irvan Abdullah/AFP]
Forensic policemen work in front of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of the explosion. [Iqbal Lubis/EPA]
Police officers inspect the area near the church where the explosion took place. [Masyudi S Firmansyah/AP Photo]
Indonesian police carry a bag with the remains of the suspected suicide bomber after the explosion. [Indra Abriyanto/AFP]
An Indonesian policeman stands guard at the site of the explosion outside the church. [Indra Abriyanto/AFP]
Police vehicles are parked near the church where the explosion took place. [Masyudi S Firmansyah/AP Photo]
Police officers stand guard near the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of the explosion. The explosion at the main Catholic cathedral in Makassar happened just after congregants finished celebrating Palm Sunday. [Daeng Mansur/EPA]
