Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Holy Sepulchre church opens on Palm Sunday

Worshippers attend Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Christian nuns take part in the Palm Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's old city. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Christian nuns take part in the Palm Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's old city. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
28 Mar 2021

In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre was open to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week at the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place.

The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

“Last year was a terrible Easter, without people, closed doors. This year is much better, the door is open, we don’t have a lot of people but we feel more hopeful that things will become better,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told Reuters news agency as he emerged from the church flanked by clerics and worshippers carrying palm fronds.

“The message of Easter is life and love, despite all the signs of death, corona, pandemic, whatever, we believe in the power of love and life,” Pizzaballa said.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

This year, Roman Catholics celebrate Easter on April 4 and Orthodox Christians nearly a month later, on May 2.

Later the patriarch was expected to take part in a Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives to the Old City.

The procession will take place under Israeli COVID-19 restrictions with a limited number of participants.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa walks along with Christian worshippers and the clergy holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa walks along with Christian worshippers and the clergy holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Advertisement
Palm Sunday, which is the biblical account of Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem and which ushers in Holy Week, is expected to be marked by Catholics amid health protocols in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the Lent season. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Palm Sunday, which is the biblical account of Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem and which ushers in Holy Week, is expected to be marked by Catholics amid health protocols in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the Lent season. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Holy Week in Christianity is the week just before Easter and includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Holy Week in Christianity is the week just before Easter and includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Nuns and Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Nuns and Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Holy Week culminates in joyous celebrations on Easter Sunday as Christians celebrate their belief that Jesus rose from the dead. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Holy Week culminates in joyous celebrations on Easter Sunday as Christians celebrate their belief that Jesus rose from the dead. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
After a year of coronavirus restrictions, Holy Week celebrations are resuming. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
After a year of coronavirus restrictions, Holy Week celebrations are resuming. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A couple lights candles during Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
A couple lights candles during Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
Christian clergymen take part in the Palm Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Christian clergymen take part in the Palm Sunday Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Worshippers attend Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
Worshippers attend Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Myanmar protests continue after more than 100 killed

Anti-coup protesters behind burning barricades in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon. [AP]

In Pictures: Palm Sunday suicide bombing rocks Indonesia

Police officers stand guard near a church where an explosion went off in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Yusuf Wahil/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Nearly 100 years of lighting the Olympic flame

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic flame during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony in Atlanta, July 19, 1996. [Michael Probst/AP Photo]

In Pictures: 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence

Members of the Presidential Guard raise the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis during celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence. [Alexandros Vlachos/Pool/Reuters]
Most Read

Tugs, dredgers continue work to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal

Stranded ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground in the Suez Canal [Reuters]

Philippines deploys air force as tensions over Chinese ships rise

Some 220 boats were first spotted earlier this month at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef, west of Palawan Island [Maxar Technologies via AFP]

Army fires at funeral as Myanmar mourns day of ‘mass murder’

Policeman aiming his weapon as security forces stage a crackdown on protests against the military coup in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state [Screengrab/Myitkyina News via AFPTV]

Iran and China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

The agreement was signed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi [Iranian Presidential website/Handout]