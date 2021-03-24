Live

In Pictures

Gallery

India devotees celebrate Holi festival, ignore COVID restrictions

Though Holi is celebrated on a particular day, March 29 this year, it is a week-long affair in villages around Mathura in Uttar Pradesh state.

People dance during Lathmar Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
People dance during Lathmar Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
24 Mar 2021

Holi marks the advent of spring in India and is celebrated all around the Hindu-majority country with coloured powders and splashing water.

Thousands of devotees have defied coronavirus prevention protocols and social distancing norms to celebrate the festival.

Though Holi itself is celebrated on a particular day, March 29 this year, it is a week-long affair in villages around Mathura in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and some other parts of India.

India has reported a worrying second surge in COVID-19 cases, which has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gatherings.

On Wednesday, the country reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths, the most this year, as the surge fills hospital beds in big states such as Maharashtra. Total deaths have shot up to 160,441.

Infections rose by 47,262 in the past 24 hours, the highest since early November, to a total of 11.7 million, data from the health ministry showed.

A Hindu devotee takes part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the spring festival of colours at a temple in Barsana village in Mathura. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
A Hindu devotee takes part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the spring festival of colours at a temple in Barsana village in Mathura. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Advertisement
Holi marks the advent of spring in India and is celebrated all around the country with coloured powders and splashing water. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Holi marks the advent of spring in India and is celebrated all around the country with coloured powders and splashing water. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months, amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gatherings. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months, amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gatherings. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Hindu devotees sit in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Hindu devotees sit in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Thousands of devotees defied coronavirus prevention protocols and social distancing norms to celebrate as they have in past years. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Thousands of devotees defied coronavirus prevention protocols and social distancing norms to celebrate as they have in past years. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Hindu devotees take part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Hindu devotees take part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Advertisement
Celebrants daub themselves in brightly coloured powder to celebrate fertility, love, and the victory of good over evil. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
Celebrants daub themselves in brightly coloured powder to celebrate fertility, love, and the victory of good over evil. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
The festival, observed for centuries, holds mythological importance. It is also associated with the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]
The festival, observed for centuries, holds mythological importance. It is also associated with the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. [Xavier Galiana/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

With most deaths in Europe, UK marks COVID lockdown anniversary

March 24, 2020: An almost empty Westminster Bridge stands backdropped by the early morning sun on the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, on the first day of Britain's first lockdown to try to fight the spread of coronavirus, in London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]

In Pictures: They fled Myanmar to defy orders to kill protesters

Police officers who fled Myanmar display the three-finger salute at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Enormous blaze at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Fire consumes parts of Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar. [MD Jamal Photography via Reuters]

In Pictures: African leaders pay tribute to Tanzania’s Magufuli

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu, right, pays his last respects at the coffin of Magufuli [AFP]
Most Read

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan dies

Sheikh Hamdan, also the UAE's finance minister, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]

Netanyahu’s future unclear as Israel election threatens deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem March 24, 2021 [Ammar Awad/ Reuters]

‘India desires cordial relations’: Modi in letter to Pakistan PM

The message from Modi, right, to Khan follows a series of moves and statements signalling rapprochement between the nuclear-armed neighbours [File: Reuters]