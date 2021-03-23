Live

In Pictures

Gallery

With most deaths in Europe, UK marks COVID lockdown anniversary

The UK has seen more than 126,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other country in Europe and the fifth-highest worldwide.

March 24, 2020: An almost empty Westminster Bridge stands backdropped by the early morning sun on the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, on the first day of Britain's first lockdown to try to fight the spread of coronavirus, in London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
March 24, 2020: An almost empty Westminster Bridge stands backdropped by the early morning sun on the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, on the first day of Britain's first lockdown to try to fight the spread of coronavirus, in London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
23 Mar 2021

A year to the day since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the United Kingdom under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, a national day of reflection has been organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie to remember the people who died after contracting COVID-19.

“Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting,” said Prince Charles, who is a patron of Marie Curie.

The UK has registered more than 126,000 virus-related deaths, the highest pandemic death toll in Europe and one of the highest in the world as a proportion of the population.

Britain is set to observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday at noon. Residents are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 8pm with phones, candles and flashlights to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

London’s skyline will turn yellow when landmarks including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium light up at nightfall. Other notable buildings that will be illuminated include Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall. Churches and cathedrals plan to toll bells, light thousands of candles and offer prayers.

“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown is an opportunity to reflect on the past year — one of the most difficult in our country’s history,” Johnson said. “We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year.”

Few foresaw the scale of death and grief to come when Johnson, in a prime-time televised address on March 23, 2020, issued an “instruction” for the British people to stay at home.

Johnson, who within days of issuing the stay-at-home order tested positive for the virus and eventually ended up in intensive care at a London hospital, has faced criticism for delaying the first lockdown. Italy had been the first European country to go into lockdown earlier in March 2020, followed by most of the rest of the continent.

Children have spent many months cooped up at home with their often-agitated parents and siblings also struggling to deal with the realities of life under lockdown.

The pandemic has also battered the British economy, which suffered its deepest recession in more than 300 years. Pubs, restaurants, theatres, hair salons and all stores selling nonessential items such as books and footwear have spent much of the past year closed.

March 31, 2020: A patient is helped from an ambulance as they arrive at St Thomas Hospital, one of many hospitals that are in the front line of the coronavirus outbreak, in London. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
March 31, 2020: A patient is helped from an ambulance as they arrive at St Thomas Hospital, one of many hospitals that are in the front line of the coronavirus outbreak, in London. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
Advertisement
April 4, 2020: Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters its third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr in Berkhamsted, England. Victoria and Damian are both working full-time from home, but are enjoying the chance the lockdown has given them to spend more time together as a family despite its challenges. [Elizabeth Dalziel/AP Photo]
April 4, 2020: Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters its third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr in Berkhamsted, England. Victoria and Damian are both working full-time from home, but are enjoying the chance the lockdown has given them to spend more time together as a family despite its challenges. [Elizabeth Dalziel/AP Photo]
April 5, 2020: A motorcycle-riding police officer tells a woman to go home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep the park open for people observing the British government's guidance of social distancing, only using parks for dog walking, one form of exercise a day, like a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of the same household, on Primrose Hill in London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
April 5, 2020: A motorcycle-riding police officer tells a woman to go home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep the park open for people observing the British government's guidance of social distancing, only using parks for dog walking, one form of exercise a day, like a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of the same household, on Primrose Hill in London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
April 9, 2020: An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic television broadcast commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a big screen at Piccadilly Circus in London. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
April 9, 2020: An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic television broadcast commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a big screen at Piccadilly Circus in London. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
April 10, 2020: People observe social distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus by standing behind tape lines as they queue up to shop outside a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in west London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
April 10, 2020: People observe social distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus by standing behind tape lines as they queue up to shop outside a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in west London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
April 16, 2020: NHS staff applaud outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London during the weekly 'Clap for our Carers'. The applause takes place across Britain every Thursday at 8pm local time to show appreciation for healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those helping people with coronavirus and keeping the country functioning while most people stay at home in the lockdown. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
April 16, 2020: NHS staff applaud outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London during the weekly 'Clap for our Carers'. The applause takes place across Britain every Thursday at 8pm local time to show appreciation for healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those helping people with coronavirus and keeping the country functioning while most people stay at home in the lockdown. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
Advertisement
June 24, 2020: On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow airport, people relax on Brighton Beach in Brighton, England. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
June 24, 2020: On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow airport, people relax on Brighton Beach in Brighton, England. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
August 26, 2020: A nurse holds a painting of Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping with blood on his hands as part of a demonstration of NHS workers at hospitals across London to demand a 15 percent pay rise by the government in London. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
August 26, 2020: A nurse holds a painting of Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping with blood on his hands as part of a demonstration of NHS workers at hospitals across London to demand a 15 percent pay rise by the government in London. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
September 26, 2020: People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London. [Frank Augstein/AP Photo]
September 26, 2020: People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London. [Frank Augstein/AP Photo]
November 6, 2020: A member of the public swabs herself on the first day of the pilot scheme of mass testing in Liverpool. Liverpool is the pilot project for possible weekly testing of the entire population, covering up to 10 million people across England a day. [Jon Super/AP Photo]
November 6, 2020: A member of the public swabs herself on the first day of the pilot scheme of mass testing in Liverpool. Liverpool is the pilot project for possible weekly testing of the entire population, covering up to 10 million people across England a day. [Jon Super/AP Photo]
March 19, 2021: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington at St Thomas Hospital in London. [Frank Augstein/Pool/AP Photo]
March 19, 2021: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington at St Thomas Hospital in London. [Frank Augstein/Pool/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: They fled Myanmar to defy orders to kill protesters

Police officers who fled Myanmar display the three-finger salute at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Enormous blaze at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Fire consumes parts of Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar. [MD Jamal Photography via Reuters]

In Pictures: African leaders pay tribute to Tanzania’s Magufuli

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu, right, pays his last respects at the coffin of Magufuli [AFP]

In Pictures: Hundreds arrested at Miami Beach

Miami Beach police officers direct people away from the area as a curfew is in place in Miami Beach, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]

‘We just ran’: Gunman kills 10 at supermarket in the US

The shooting occurred at about 3pm (21:00 GMT) at a supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder [Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Ethiopia PM admits Eritrean soldiers entered Tigray region

Heads of nine UN agencies and other officials demanded a halt to attacks against civilians in Tigray, 'including rape and other horrific forms of sexual violence' [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]