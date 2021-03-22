Live

In Pictures: Hundreds arrested at Miami Beach

Miami Beach police reported hundreds of arrests and stepped up deployment to control the growing spring break crowds.

Miami Beach police officers direct people away from the area as a curfew is in place in Miami Beach, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
22 Mar 2021

Pointing to more than 1,000 arrests in one of the top party spots in the United States, Miami Beach, Florida officials warned on Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.

During a last-minute meeting on Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8pm EDT [00:00 GMT] curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into April if needed and stressed this is not the typical spring break crowd. They said it is not college students, but adults looking to let loose in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.

Law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies, along with SWAT teams, were added to help contain the raucous crowds, but it was not enough. After days of partying, including several confrontations with police, Miami Beach officials enacted a highly unorthodox curfew on Saturday from 8pm until 6am EDT [00:00-10:00 GMT], forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down.

More than half of the more than 1,000 arrests were from out of state, said City Manager Raul Aguila, adding many are coming “to engage in lawlessness and an ‘anything goes’ party attitude”. He also noted that the crowds were not eating at restaurants or patronising businesses generating badly needed tourism dollars, but merely congregating by the thousands in the street.

Local officials have struggled to enforce COVID-19 ordinances. Florida has no statewide mask rules, limits on capacity or other such restrictions, courtesy of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ pro-business stance.

“I think there are very few places that have been open as our state have been open,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The virus is still very present in our community. We have 1,000 infections a day on most days.”

Miami tourism officials say billions of dollars were lost when the pandemic first erupted last year, cancelling spring break and forcing beach closures across the Sunshine State. The city’s tourism arm just spent $5m on its biggest national advertising campaign in 20 years.

People leave the area as an 8pm EDT [00:00 GMT] curfew goes into effect in Miami Beach, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Starting Saturday night, the city of Miami Beach is imposing a curfew for its entertainment district and also closing the three causeways that provide access to the beach. [Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA]
The measures are being put into place as an effort to control large crowds that have gathered during the spring break. [Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA]
College students have arrived in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual, prompting city officials to impose an 8pm to 6am EDT [00:00-10:00 GMT] curfew as the coronavirus pandemic continues. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Miami Beach police have reported hundreds of arrests and stepped up deployment to control the growing spring break crowds. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
A Miami Dade police officer directs people out of the area as an 8pm EDT [00:00 GMT] curfew goes into effect in Miami Beach. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Local officials and businesses have struggled to balance courting tourists to boost the economy while doing so safely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. [Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA]
Local residents complained they spent three to four hours in traffic after bridges were closed during the curfew and some restaurants asked for permission to continue food delivery after the curfew. [Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA]
Miami Beach police officers stand on patrol along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
