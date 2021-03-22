Live

In Pictures: African leaders pay tribute to Tanzania’s Magufuli

Presidents of South Africa, the DRC, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Comoros and Malawi, as well as other top representatives from across the continent, attend Dodoma service.

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu, right, pays his last respects at the coffin of Magufuli [AFP]
22 Mar 2021

Leaders from across Africa have paid tribute to John Magufuli, Tanzania’s late president who leaves a complex legacy following his sudden death last week.

Magufuli died aged 61 from what authorities on Wednesday said was a heart condition, after a mysterious absence of almost three weeks, and questions remain over the true cause of his death which the opposition has said was from COVID-19.

Thousands of mourners on Monday lined the streets of the capital Dodoma, running alongside the motorcade carrying Magufuli’s coffin to the Jamhuri Stadium for the state funeral. Some wept and others even collapsed, carried away by Red Cross officials, as the motorcade arrived, on the third day that Magufuli’s body has been lying in state.

Only visiting presidents and their delegations, and very few Tanzanians, wore masks at the funeral of one of the world’s foremost coronavirus-sceptics, who insisted for months that prayer had fended off the virus.

The presidents of South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Comoros and Malawi, as well as other top representatives from across the continent, attended the service.

Magufuli is hailed for his fight against corruption and massive infrastructure projects, but criticised for the stifling of democracy and crackdowns on the media, civil society and the opposition.

His legacy is also marred by his COVID-19 denialism, which saw Tanzania refuse to issue data or take any measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan told the mourners that “the country is in safe hands. We will start where Magufuli ended.”

Magufuli’s coffin is being transported to six cities to allow people to pay their last respects.

Several people were injured in a stampede on Sunday in a Dar-es-Salaam stadium, while thousands later invaded an airport in the city as his coffin was being flown to Dodoma.

His body will be taken to the archipelago of Zanzibar on Tuesday, and he will be buried in his home village of Chato in the northwest of the country on Friday.

Thousands attended the service at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania's administrative capital. [AFP]
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan, second from right, mourns beside the coffin [AFP]
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the mourners. 'From Magufuli, we learnt how to live without dependency from other people. Look at the roads, electricity and other infrastructure projects he implemented,' Kenyatta said. [Reuters]
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pays his last respects. [AFP]
Military officers escort a gun carriage carrying the coffin that was draped in the national flag. [Reuters]
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi also attended the service. [AFP]
Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and current chairman of the African Union, said: 'My word to Tanzanians, do not stop his spirit in pursuing development. He fought against the misuse of public resources and corruption which are chronic cancer in Africa.' [AFP]
