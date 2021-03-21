Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Record rains, flooding prompt evacuations in Australia

New South Wales state has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.

A resident and his dog are brought to safety by a State Emergency Service rescue team in Sydney. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A resident and his dog are brought to safety by a State Emergency Service rescue team in Sydney. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
21 Mar 2021

Australia’s east coast was smashed by heavy rains on Saturday, sparking dangerous flash flooding that forced the evacuation of multiple regions as the fast-moving waters unmoored houses, engulfed roads, stranded towns and cut power lines.

In Sydney, the country’s biggest city, authorities pleaded for people to stay at home as a major dam overflowed and a mini-tornado tore through a western suburb.

Most of the coast of New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to about a third of Australia’s 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken and authorities warned the downpour was likely to continue for several days.

“I hate to say this again to all our citizens of the state, but it’s not going to be an easy week for us,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised briefing. “The rain may not stop till Thursday or Friday.”

Officials had issued nine evacuation orders for about 15 areas by Saturday afternoon.

Warragamba Dam, a main water supply for Sydney, began overflowing on Saturday afternoon. Officials warned that the overflow would quickly add to swollen rivers, leading to flash flooding.

People were urged to stay at home and avoid any non-essential trips, with officials lambasting those who had needed help after venturing out into the stormy weather.

Emergency crews responded to about 4,000 calls for help over the past two days, including 500 direct flood rescues, a level NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said was “just completely unacceptable”.

“The message is clear: do not walk through or drive through floodwaters, do not drive over water that is covering a road,” Elliott said.

The federal government said the extreme weather was affecting its COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Sydney and throughout the state, but said delays should last only a few days.

Australia plans to deliver the first vaccine doses to almost six million people over the next few weeks.

A vehicle is diverted away from a road closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200km (120 miles) north of Sydney. [Mark Baker/AP]
A vehicle is diverted away from a road closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200km (120 miles) north of Sydney. [Mark Baker/AP]
Advertisement
A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a resident to safety in Sydney. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a resident to safety in Sydney. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
People ride their bicycles through a flooded park on the banks of the Nepean River in Penrith suburb, as Sydney braced for its worst flooding in decades. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
People ride their bicycles through a flooded park on the banks of the Nepean River in Penrith suburb, as Sydney braced for its worst flooding in decades. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
A woman takes pictures of a flooded park along the overflowing Nepean River in Penrith, Sydney. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
A woman takes pictures of a flooded park along the overflowing Nepean River in Penrith, Sydney. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street in Sydney. Officials had issued nine evacuation orders for about 15 areas by Saturday afternoon. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street in Sydney. Officials had issued nine evacuation orders for about 15 areas by Saturday afternoon. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Advertisement
Most of the coast of New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to about a third of Australia's 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken and authorities warned the downpour was likely to continue for several days. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Most of the coast of New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to about a third of Australia's 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken and authorities warned the downpour was likely to continue for several days. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Residents wade through floodwaters in Sydney. Emergency crews responded to about 4,000 calls for help over the past two days, including 500 direct flood rescues. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Residents wade through floodwaters in Sydney. Emergency crews responded to about 4,000 calls for help over the past two days, including 500 direct flood rescues. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
More rain is forecast for the NSW coast and other parts of the state, with flood warnings in place and the premier advising residents to stay home. [Simon Bullard/EPA]
More rain is forecast for the NSW coast and other parts of the state, with flood warnings in place and the premier advising residents to stay home. [Simon Bullard/EPA]
The federal government said the extreme weather was affecting its COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Sydney and throughout the state, but that delays should last only a few days. [Brendon Thorne/EPA]
The federal government said the extreme weather was affecting its COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Sydney and throughout the state, but that delays should last only a few days. [Brendon Thorne/EPA]
People were urged to stay at home and avoid any non-essential trips, with officials lambasting those who had needed help after venturing out into the stormy weather. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
People were urged to stay at home and avoid any non-essential trips, with officials lambasting those who had needed help after venturing out into the stormy weather. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]

Related

Australia’s China Dream

We investigate why the relationship between Australia and China has hit rock bottom and meet those paying the price.

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Dormant volcano that came to life in Iceland

A helicopter flies close to a volcanic eruption which began in Fagradalsfjall near the capital, Reykjavik. [Vilhelm Gunnarsson/Getty Images]

In Pictures: Anti-lockdown protests break out across Europe

Thousands of people marched through downtown Kassel despite a court ban, and most did not comply with infection-control protocols such as wearing masks. [Swen Pfoertner/DPA via AP]

In Pictures: South Africa’s Zulu king is laid to rest

King Goodwill Zwelithini was buried in a traditional ceremony [Darren Stewart/Getty Images]

In Pictures: Kenya’s elephants face new threat

Tolstoy, a 49-year-old elephant considered to have the longest tusks in the Amboseli ecosystem, grazes at the Kimana Sanctuary. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]
Most Read

Largest asteroid of 2021 to make closest approach to Earth

Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely [AFP]

Philippines says 220 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef

Filipino activists and opposition leaders march to protest against the presence of Chinese vessels in South China Sea at the Chinese Embassy in Makati City, Philippines, April 9, 2019 [File: Eloisa Lopez/ Reuters]

Worsening violence in western Ethiopia forcing civilians to flee

Residents in parts of Oromia region say they plan to move to the neighbouring Amhara region [File: Katy Migiro/Reuters]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]