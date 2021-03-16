Live

More protesters killed in Myanmar as military tightens grip

Martial law imposed in Myanmar as protester death toll rises.

A protester holds a bullet as protests against the military coup and detention of elected government members continue in Hlaing Thayar Township, Yangon. [Anadolu]
16 Mar 2021

A human rights group says at least 183 people have been killed in Myanmar since the recent military coup in the country, 20 of whom died on Monday.

“Casualties are drastically increasing,” said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has been tracking the situation since the February 1 coup, in its daily update.

As of March 15, a total of 2,175 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced by authorities, AAPP added.

While the victims were mostly anti-coup protesters, the advocacy group said it had also documented killings of people not involved in the demonstrations.

The military has also shut down mobile internet connections across the country – in addition to a continuing nightly internet blackout – and cut off electricity in some townships.

Myanmar’s generals also imposed martial law on nine more townships in the cities of Yangon and Mandalay on Monday, a day after security forces shot dozens of protesters demanding the restoration of the elected civilian government.

State-run TV channels MRTV and Myawaddy announced that martial law had been declared in the townships of Aungmyay Thazan, Chan Aye Thazan, Maha Aung Myay, Pyi Gyi Tagon, and Chan Mya Thazi in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

Martial law was also declared in Yangon’s North Dagon, North Okalapa, South Dagon, and Dagon Seik Kan townships. Yangon is Myanmar’s biggest city and its commercial centre.

Protesters block a road during protests at Hlaing Thayar Township, Yangon. [Anadolu]
Smoke rises from a barricade built by protesters in Hlaing Thayar Township. [Anadolu]
Myanmar's generals imposed martial law in nine more townships in the cities of Yangon and Mandalay on Monday, a day after security forces shot dozens of protesters demanding the restoration of civilian rule. [Anadolu]
The martial law announcement said military commanders in Yangon would take over the administration of districts and courts. [Anadolu]
A woman carrying a megaphone runs during the protest in Hlaing Thayar Township, Yangon. [Anadolu]
An injured protester is carried into a van as protests against the military coup and detention of elected government members continue in Yangon. [Anadolu]
Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday after 74 were killed a day earlier, including many in a suburb of Yangon where Chinese-financed factories were torched, according to AAPP. [Anadolu]
Demonstrators run near a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay. [Reuters]
Protesters block a road in Yangon. As of March 15, a total of 2,175 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced by authorities since the February 1 coup, according to AAPP. [Anadolu]
