Samer was paralysed, Bakri had to have his leg amputated and Rukaia fled her country: a decade of civil war in Syria has devastated theirs and millions of others’ lives.

As the conflict enters its 11th year this month, 10 Syrians shared pictures with AFP news agency of themselves from before the start of the 2011 war and recounted how their lives have been changed by the fighting.

Speaking from across fragmented Syria or from abroad, they give a personal account of a war that has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions from their homes.