Live

In Pictures

Gallery

‘No borders in football’: Refugee team helps newcomers settle in

Sanctuary Strikers Football Club players celebrate scoring a goal against Reading Reserves during a friendly match in Reading. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Sanctuary Strikers Football Club players celebrate scoring a goal against Reading Reserves during a friendly match in Reading. [Neil Hall/EPA]
15 Mar 2021

For refugees and asylum seekers, starting a new life in the United Kingdom presents a host of challenges, from learning the language to finding common ground with the locals. But a grassroots football team in southern England has stepped in to help the newcomers integrate and make friends in their new home.

“Borders divide us but there are no borders in football – we are the United Nations!”, says Tomson Chalke, founder and chairman of Sanctuary Strikers Football Club.

The club, founded in 2017 in Reading, was created to bring together refugees and non-refugees to play football in a spirit of unity, which Chalke says is the essence of the world’s most popular sport. “Football is the beautiful game – it unites people and promotes community cohesion and integration.”

Thanks to Sanctuary Strikers, members of minority communities have a place to come together, learn English, make friends and find out about the city.

“If you have something that people love like football then people come together and start talking,” Chalke, who is originally from Zimbabwe, explains. “When you start talking, you build relationships and we learn from each other’s cultures.”

Sanctuary Strikers plays at the grassroots level in Division 3, Reading and District Sunday League, with players from backgrounds such as South Sudan, Zimbabwe and Eritrea. Asylum seekers and refugees are encouraged into the club, which is affiliated with the Reading Refugee Support Group.

Adam Hussai, who left Sudan in 2015, says: “Everything is so different to Sudan but this is a really friendly team and they made me feel so welcome. I come every week even if I sit on the bench or am the linesman. One day I hope to break into the first team.”

Mohamed Adam, who is also from Sudan, came to England in 2008. He trains and occasionally plays with the club but was also able to use the team to hone his skills. Now he plays for a bigger club, AFC Aldermaston, in the Hellenic League Division One East. “The Strikers is fun and helped me find friends – you can lose 10-0 and still have a laugh.”

For Chalke, helping players integrate into a new country, join a community and move on to new teams and places is a key part of his club’s success.

“Our job is done when we see players develop and play. Some have gone on to play at a semi-professional level. Who knows, perhaps one day they will end up in the Premier League.”

Sanctuary Strikers Football Club plays against Goring United in Goring-On-Thames. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Sanctuary Strikers Football Club plays against Goring United in Goring-On-Thames. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Advertisement
The Sanctuary Strikers keeper guards his goal as his team plays against Reading West. [Neil Hall/EPA]
The Sanctuary Strikers keeper guards his goal as his team plays against Reading West. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Founder Tomson Chalke reacts during a friendly match. "Borders divide us but there are no borders in football - we are the United Nations!", says Chalke. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Founder Tomson Chalke reacts during a friendly match. "Borders divide us but there are no borders in football - we are the United Nations!", says Chalke. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Players rest during a friendly. The club, founded in 2017 in Reading, was created to bring together refugees and non-refugees to play soccer in a spirit of unity. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Players rest during a friendly. The club, founded in 2017 in Reading, was created to bring together refugees and non-refugees to play soccer in a spirit of unity. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Sanctuary Strikers players talk tactics during a friendly match. Thanks to the club, members of minority communities have a place to come together, learn English, make friends and find out about the city. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Sanctuary Strikers players talk tactics during a friendly match. Thanks to the club, members of minority communities have a place to come together, learn English, make friends and find out about the city. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Player Mohamed Adam poses for a portrait in Goring-On-Thames. Asylum seekers and refugees are encouraged to join the club, which is affiliated with the Reading Refugee Support Group. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Player Mohamed Adam poses for a portrait in Goring-On-Thames. Asylum seekers and refugees are encouraged to join the club, which is affiliated with the Reading Refugee Support Group. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Advertisement
"Football is the beautiful game - it unites people and promotes community cohesion and integration." says founder Tomson Chalke. [Neil Hall/EPA]
"Football is the beautiful game - it unites people and promotes community cohesion and integration." says founder Tomson Chalke. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Adam Hussai, who left Sudan in 2015, says: "Everything is so different to Sudan but this is a really friendly team and they made me feel so welcome. I come every week even if I sit on the bench or am the linesman. One day I hope to break into the first team." [Neil Hall/EPA]
Adam Hussai, who left Sudan in 2015, says: "Everything is so different to Sudan but this is a really friendly team and they made me feel so welcome. I come every week even if I sit on the bench or am the linesman. One day I hope to break into the first team." [Neil Hall/EPA]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: 10 Syrians recount a decade of war

Rukaia Alabadi, a 32-year-old Syrian journalist and refugee, in France's capital Paris on February 27, 2021. She is holding a photo of herself in 2011 when she was an economics student at al-Furat University in her hometown of Deir Az Zor, eastern Syria. Rukaia arrived in Paris as a refugee in 2018 after escaping threats over her reporting on the reality of life in under ISIL (ISIS) rule. Before that, she had been detained for months over her work as a media activist. [Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP]

In Pictures: UK police crack down on vigil for Sarah Everard

Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common, south London. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

In Pictures: Tens of thousands of India’s Hindus take a holy dip

Naga Sadhus gather before taking holy dip in Ganges river for the "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar. [Prakash Singh/AFP]

In Pictures: Venezuelan children pick through rubbish to survive

Ronaikel Brito walks home with items collected from the Pavia garbage dump. [Ariana Cubillos/AP]
Most Read

Labour law changes: Are Qatar’s migrant workers better off?

In August 2020, Qatar announced landmark changes to its labour law, including scrapping the need for an NOC [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

Unthinkable? EU considers Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

If Sputnik V were to join the EU’s vaccine efforts, it would be a diplomatic triumph for Russia [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Syria marks 10 years since uprising began

Nearly half a million people have been killed and more than half the prewar population of 23 million displaced in the civil war [File: Yasin Akgul/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]