Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: COVID resurgence dampens China New Year celebrations

A recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in China has prompted authorities to curb travel ahead of Lunar New Year.

In China, where COVID-19 is largely under control, the recovery is uneven and fresh outbreaks are dampening business for some [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
In China, where COVID-19 is largely under control, the recovery is uneven and fresh outbreaks are dampening business for some [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
9 Feb 2021

Vibrant red lanterns line an alley in Wuhan, China, expectant decorations for a holiday that traditionally sees these alleyways thronged with revellers. But customers only trickle in.

Gong Linhua recalls earlier years, when her store was packed and the street outside was bustling with snack carts and jostling crowds.

“This is the first time in 20 years of business that I’ve been in this situation,” said the seller of Lunar New Year decorations. At 60, she is contemplating retirement if the economy doesn’t pick up.

Her shop, filled with ornaments for the upcoming Year of the Ox, which will begin on February 12, is at the bottom of the commercial food chain.

Another ornament seller, Wang Cuilan, remained optimistic, even though sales have been about half a normal year so far.

She and her husband have operated a shop near Gong’s shop for about 20 years. Business is down for hotels and entertainment venues, their big-ticket customers, so orders for decorations are down, too, she said.

This year is worse for sales than last. Wuhan, the city that bore the brunt of the pandemic in China, was locked down just two days before the Lunar New Year in 2020. But by then, most Year of the Rat items had already been sold.

But a few customers were coming in last week, after a brief virus scare in Wuhan kept people at home earlier this month.

“If the epidemic situation remains stable, and if there’s good weather, I believe they will all be sold out, within the last 10 or more days,” Wang said.

She had more than the business on her mind, as the Lunar New Year is when families reunite. For many migrant workers, who leave their hometowns for better-paying jobs, it is their one trip back every year.

Wang wonders if her 26-year-old daughter, who works in neighbouring Hunan province, will miss New Year’s at home for the second year in a row.

Winter has brought China’s largest COVID resurgence to date, with more than 2,000 new cases and two deaths in January. The numbers are small compared with other countries, but enough for worried officials to curb travel and activities for Lunar New Year (Chinese New Year) one of the biggest holidays of the year.

Trips by car, plane and train appear to be down about 75 percent in the first three days of the holiday travel period, according to Ministry of Transport and state media reports. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Trips by car, plane and train appear to be down about 75 percent in the first three days of the holiday travel period, according to Ministry of Transport and state media reports. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The ministry has predicted that travel will fall 40 percent during the 40-day period compared to 2019. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
The ministry has predicted that travel will fall 40 percent during the 40-day period compared to 2019. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Economic forecasters say the overall impact may be limited as factories, shops and farms may keep operating instead of shutting down for a week or more, as they typically do for the holiday. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Economic forecasters say the overall impact may be limited as factories, shops and farms may keep operating instead of shutting down for a week or more, as they typically do for the holiday. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
As dusk fell in Wuhan, the Lunar New Year vendors began bringing in their wares, plucking gigantic lanterns one by one off outdoor racks and carting in boxes of stuffed toy oxen. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
As dusk fell in Wuhan, the Lunar New Year vendors began bringing in their wares, plucking gigantic lanterns one by one off outdoor racks and carting in boxes of stuffed toy oxen. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
The government has not banned holiday travel but is strongly discouraging it. Many cities are requiring multiple negative COVID test results for people from outside, both before and after their arrival. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
The government has not banned holiday travel but is strongly discouraging it. Many cities are requiring multiple negative COVID test results for people from outside, both before and after their arrival. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Any ox-themed items that go unsold will likely be written off and discarded. In the Chinese zodiac, an animal comes up only once every 12 years. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Any ox-themed items that go unsold will likely be written off and discarded. In the Chinese zodiac, an animal comes up only once every 12 years. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A vendor of Lunar New Year decorations moves giant lanterns at a store ahead of the Year of the Ox celebrations. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
A vendor of Lunar New Year decorations moves giant lanterns at a store ahead of the Year of the Ox celebrations. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
A recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in China has prompted authorities to curb Lunar New Year activities, impacting a wide swath of industries from airlines, trains, hotels and restaurants to small shops selling decorations for the Year of the Ox. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
A recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in China has prompted authorities to curb Lunar New Year activities, impacting a wide swath of industries from airlines, trains, hotels and restaurants to small shops selling decorations for the Year of the Ox. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Myanmar ant-coup protesters defy crackdown

People join a rally against the military coup and demanding the release of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. [Reuters]

In Pictures: ‘No safe place’ as violence grips DR Congo’s Ituri

"They killed women, men and children. They burned more than 250 houses," Anne says. [Tom Peyre-Costa/NRC]

In Pictures: The deadly glacier collapse in Indian Himalayas

A chunk of Himalayan glacier broke off and unleashed a devastating flash flood that has killed more than a dozen people so far. [Arvind Moudgil/EPA]

In Pictures: Defiance as thousands rally in Myanmar

A protester holds a placard during the second day of protests in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
Most Read

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

‘I won’t be silent’: Women in Kuwait speak out against harassment

Kuwaiti fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj, who has more than 2.5 million social media followers, sparked the campaign [Screengrab/Youtube]

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

Myanmar forces fire warning shots at protesters, witnesses say

Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw [Reuters]