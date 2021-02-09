Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Myanmar ant-coup protesters defy crackdown

Thousands of protesters brave water cannons and warning shots as they rally in major cities seeking return to civilian rule.

People join a rally against the military coup and demanding the release of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. [Reuters]
People join a rally against the military coup and demanding the release of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. [Reuters]
9 Feb 2021

Myanmar police fired into the air and used water cannon on Tuesday as protesters across the country defied bans on big gatherings to show their opposition to a military coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy.

The February 1 coup and subsequent detention of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi have brought the largest demonstrations in more than a decade and a growing civil disobedience movement affecting hospitals, schools and government offices.

Witnesses said police fired guns into the air in the capital, Naypyidaw, as the crowd refused to disperse on the fourth straight day of protests.

One witness told Reuters that demonstrators ran away as guns were fired into the air. Media later reported that police were using rubber bullets.

Police had earlier fired water cannon at the protesters, who responded by throwing projectiles, the witness said. Footage on social media showed people running, with the sound of gunshots in the distance.

Police have arrested at least 27 demonstrators in the second-biggest city of Mandalay, including a journalist, local media organisations said.

Protesters hold signs demanding the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Protesters hold signs demanding the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Advertisement
Police fire water cannons at protesters as they continue to demonstrate against the February 1 military coup in the capital Naypyidaw. [AFP]
Police fire water cannons at protesters as they continue to demonstrate against the February 1 military coup in the capital Naypyidaw. [AFP]
An injured protester is helped by his fellow protesters at a rally in Naypyidaw. The unrest revived memories of almost 50 years of direct army rule until the military began withdrawing from civilian politics in 2011, though it never gave up its control over the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party. [Reuters]
An injured protester is helped by his fellow protesters at a rally in Naypyidaw. The unrest revived memories of almost 50 years of direct army rule until the military began withdrawing from civilian politics in 2011, though it never gave up its control over the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party. [Reuters]
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the deposed civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the deposed civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
The growing defiance is striking in a country where past demonstrations have been met with deadly force. [Reuters]
The growing defiance is striking in a country where past demonstrations have been met with deadly force. [Reuters]
Authorities imposed curfew in parts of Yangon and Mandalay - the largest and second-larges cities - after banning rallies and gatherings of more than five people. [Reuters]
Authorities imposed curfew in parts of Yangon and Mandalay - the largest and second-larges cities - after banning rallies and gatherings of more than five people. [Reuters]
Advertisement
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyidaw. [Reuters]
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyidaw. [Reuters]
A police officer speaks to protesters during a demonstration against the coup in Yangon. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
A police officer speaks to protesters during a demonstration against the coup in Yangon. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Protesters hold up signs showing red ribbons during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. [Reuters]
Protesters hold up signs showing red ribbons during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. [Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: COVID resurgence dampens China New Year celebrations

In China, where COVID-19 is largely under control, the recovery is uneven and fresh outbreaks are dampening business for some [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

In Pictures: ‘No safe place’ as violence grips DR Congo’s Ituri

"They killed women, men and children. They burned more than 250 houses," Anne says. [Tom Peyre-Costa/NRC]

In Pictures: The deadly glacier collapse in Indian Himalayas

A chunk of Himalayan glacier broke off and unleashed a devastating flash flood that has killed more than a dozen people so far. [Arvind Moudgil/EPA]

In Pictures: Defiance as thousands rally in Myanmar

A protester holds a placard during the second day of protests in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
Most Read

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

‘I won’t be silent’: Women in Kuwait speak out against harassment

Kuwaiti fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj, who has more than 2.5 million social media followers, sparked the campaign [Screengrab/Youtube]

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

Accused rioters blame Trump for ‘inspiring’ US Capitol violence

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]