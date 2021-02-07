Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Defiance as thousands rally in Myanmar

People pour onto the streets across Myanmar for a second day to protest last week’s military coup.

A protester holds a placard during the second day of protests in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A protester holds a placard during the second day of protests in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
7 Feb 2021

Thousands of anti-coup protesters in Myanmar hit the streets on Sunday as an internet blackout failed to stifle growing outrage at the military’s overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country to condemn the coup that brought a 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.

The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overrode a nationwide blockade of the internet, similar in magnitude to an earlier shutdown that coincided with the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior leaders last Monday.

In addition to Aung San Suu Kyi and some of her top aides, dozens have been detained so far.

The precise number of arrests is not yet known, but monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said on Saturday more than 150 people are still in custody.

Protesters in Myanmar poured back onto the streets on Sunday to protest the military coup. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
Protesters in Myanmar poured back onto the streets on Sunday to protest the military coup. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
Advertisement
Riot police block a street in Yangon. In addition to Aung San Suu Kyi and some of her top aides, dozens have been detained so far. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
Riot police block a street in Yangon. In addition to Aung San Suu Kyi and some of her top aides, dozens have been detained so far. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A demonstrator holds up a sign calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during protests. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A demonstrator holds up a sign calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during protests. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A protester at a barricade on a street in Yangon hands a rose to a policeman. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A protester at a barricade on a street in Yangon hands a rose to a policeman. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A woman cheers as protesters pass by during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A woman cheers as protesters pass by during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A protester holds a portrait of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A protester holds a portrait of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
Advertisement
A monk raises his hand in the protest's three-finger salute during demonstrations in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]
A monk raises his hand in the protest's three-finger salute during demonstrations in Yangon. [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Mexico’s Tigres UANL seal progress at Club World Cup

Ulsan Hyundai won Asia’s top club championship in Qatar just six weeks ago [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Vaccinations roll out in stadiums, cathedrals, buses

The launch of mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California [Irfan Khan/AFP]

In Pictures: How wildlife officers feed birds in freezing Kashmir

Wildlife workers scatter bird feed on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar city. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Striking pans to protest Myanmar’s military coup

A woman hits a metallic tray as she protests against the military coup, in Yangon. [Nyein Chan Naing/EPA]
Most Read

Himalayan glacier bursts in India, dozens feared dead

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows a enormous flood of water, mud and debris flowing at Chamoli District after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand [AP]

UAE spies monitored Michelle Obama, Sheikha Moza emails: Report

Communications intercepted by UAE spies included personal reflections, security details, and an itinerary change [File: Steve Marcus/Reuters]

Iran calls for UN response over Israeli military action threat

Takht-Ravanchi said the UN must counter Israel's 'destabilising and warmongering policies' [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Why China’s plan for the world’s first digital currency matters