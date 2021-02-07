In Pictures: Defiance as thousands rally in Myanmar

Thousands of anti-coup protesters in Myanmar hit the streets on Sunday as an internet blackout failed to stifle growing outrage at the military’s overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country to condemn the coup that brought a 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.

The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overrode a nationwide blockade of the internet, similar in magnitude to an earlier shutdown that coincided with the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior leaders last Monday.

In addition to Aung San Suu Kyi and some of her top aides, dozens have been detained so far.

The precise number of arrests is not yet known, but monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said on Saturday more than 150 people are still in custody.