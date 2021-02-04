In Pictures: Mexico’s Tigres UANL seal progress at Club World Cup

Doha, Qatar – Mexico’s Tigres UANL came from behind to beat Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 in the opening match of the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup which kicked off in Qatar on Thursday.

The tournament, comprising five regional football champions and host country league winners, was scheduled to be hosted in December last year but was pushed back almost two months due to COVID-19.

In the opening game, Andre-Pierre Gignac scored both goals for the CONCACAF Champions League winners who had fallen behind at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after a Kim Kee-hee header for Ulsan Hyundai.

The South Korean side won Asia’s top club championship in Qatar just six weeks ago.

Tigres will now meet Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil on Sunday for a spot in next week’s final.

No team from the CONCACAF region of North, Central America and the Caribbean has ever reached a Club World Cup final.

Host country Qatar’s league winners Al Duhail will take on Africa’s champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the second match of the opening day at Education City Stadium later on Thursday.

The winners from that game will take on European champions Bayern Munich in the last four.

Last month, Auckland City withdrew from the event due to quarantine measures required by New Zealand’s authorities giving Al Duhail a bye into the second round.