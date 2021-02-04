Live

In Pictures: Mexico’s Tigres UANL seal progress at Club World Cup

CONCACAF Champions League winners beat Ulsan Hyundai in front of a thin crowd to reach semi-finals.

Ulsan Hyundai won Asia’s top club championship in Qatar just six weeks ago [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By 
Showkat Shafi
4 Feb 2021

Doha, Qatar – Mexico’s Tigres UANL came from behind to beat Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 in the opening match of the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup which kicked off in Qatar on Thursday.

The tournament, comprising five regional football champions and host country league winners, was scheduled to be hosted in December last year but was pushed back almost two months due to COVID-19.

In the opening game, Andre-Pierre Gignac scored both goals for the CONCACAF Champions League winners who had fallen behind at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after a Kim Kee-hee header for Ulsan Hyundai.

The South Korean side won Asia’s top club championship in Qatar just six weeks ago.

Tigres will now meet Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil on Sunday for a spot in next week’s final.

No team from the CONCACAF region of North, Central America and the Caribbean has ever reached a Club World Cup final.

Host country Qatar’s league winners Al Duhail will take on Africa’s champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the second match of the opening day at Education City Stadium later on Thursday.

The winners from that game will take on European champions Bayern Munich in the last four.

Last month, Auckland City withdrew from the event due to quarantine measures required by New Zealand’s authorities giving Al Duhail a bye into the second round.

 

Tigres fans had much to cheer about in the first half of the match with both goals scored in front of the Mexican side's supporters. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Ulsan Hyundai had taken the lead in the match courtesy of a Kim Kee-hee header. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A low crowd was witnessed at the tournament opener on Thursday. To be allowed inside the stadiums, fans needed a negative COVID-19 test taken in the 72 hours prior to the match, proof of contracting the virus after October 1, 2020 or proof of vaccination. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
According to the organisers, "players and officials will be part of a strict medical bubble system" including "regular COVID-19 testing, safe transportation methods and regular disinfection of tournament venues".[Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
There were frequent reminders for all visitors to adhere to the strict health and safety guidelines set out by the health ministry and the organisers. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Due to COVID-related restrictions, the tournament venues are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 percent capacity. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Tigres UANL scored the winner towards the end of the first-half. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The tournament, comprising five regional football champions and host country league winners, was scheduled to be hosted in December but was pushed back almost two months due to COVID-19. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Tigres UANL will now meet Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil on Sunday for a spot in next week's final. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
