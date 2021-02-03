In Pictures: Striking pans to protest Myanmar’s military coup

With soldiers and armoured cars on the streets of major cities, Myanmar military’s takeover has not been met by any large street protests.

But signs of public anger and plans to resist have begun to flicker.

On Wednesday, doctors and medical staff at multiple hospitals across the country announced they were donning red ribbons and walking away from all non-emergency work to protest against the coup.

Some medical teams posted pictures on social media wearing red ribbons and raising a three-finger salute, a protest gesture used by democracy activists in neighbouring Thailand, while some have chosen to skip work altogether.

The clatter of pots and pans and the honking of car horns also rang out across the commercial capital, Yangon, on Wednesday evening for a second night in a row after calls for protests went out on social media.

In some neighbourhoods, residents shouted in the streets and sang democracy protest songs.