Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Striking pans to protest Myanmar’s military coup

Medical staff walk away as the clatter of pots and pans and the honking of car horns are heard in protest against the coup.

A soldier guards the entrance of the municipal guest house where newly elected parliament members are staying in Naypyidaw. [Maung Lonlan/EPA]
A soldier guards the entrance of the municipal guest house where newly elected parliament members are staying in Naypyidaw. [Maung Lonlan/EPA]
3 Feb 2021

With soldiers and armoured cars on the streets of major cities, Myanmar military’s takeover has not been met by any large street protests.

But signs of public anger and plans to resist have begun to flicker.

On Wednesday, doctors and medical staff at multiple hospitals across the country announced they were donning red ribbons and walking away from all non-emergency work to protest against the coup.

Some medical teams posted pictures on social media wearing red ribbons and raising a three-finger salute, a protest gesture used by democracy activists in neighbouring Thailand, while some have chosen to skip work altogether.

The clatter of pots and pans and the honking of car horns also rang out across the commercial capital, Yangon, on Wednesday evening for a second night in a row after calls for protests went out on social media.

In some neighbourhoods, residents shouted in the streets and sang democracy protest songs.

People give a three-finger salute after calls for protests went out on social media in Yangon. [AFP]
People give a three-finger salute after calls for protests went out on social media in Yangon. [AFP]
Advertisement
A man hits a plate with a pair of scissors to make noise in protest against the coup. Myanmar's overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged on Wednesday, two days after she was detained. [AFP]
A man hits a plate with a pair of scissors to make noise in protest against the coup. Myanmar's overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged on Wednesday, two days after she was detained. [AFP]
A street vendor joins the latest protest against the coup by hitting metal cups to make noise. [AFP]
A street vendor joins the latest protest against the coup by hitting metal cups to make noise. [AFP]
Residents watch from their building as people make noise by hitting different objects. [AFP]
Residents watch from their building as people make noise by hitting different objects. [AFP]
Police use their phones to film as people clatter items to make noise in protest against the coup. [AFP]
Police use their phones to film as people clatter items to make noise in protest against the coup. [AFP]
Medical staff make a three-finger salute with red ribbons on their uniforms inside a hospital in Yangon as calls for civil disobedience gather pace. [Various sources via AFP]
Medical staff make a three-finger salute with red ribbons on their uniforms inside a hospital in Yangon as calls for civil disobedience gather pace. [Various sources via AFP]
Advertisement
Soldiers guard the entrance of the municipal guest house where newly elected parliament members are staying in Naypyitaw. [Maung Lonlan/EPA]
Soldiers guard the entrance of the municipal guest house where newly elected parliament members are staying in Naypyitaw. [Maung Lonlan/EPA]
Military vehicles and soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyidaw. [Maung Lonlan/EPA]
Military vehicles and soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyidaw. [Maung Lonlan/EPA]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: ‘Out-of-control’ bushfire burns homes in Australia

A Department of Fire And Emergency Services firefighter battles the Wooroloo Bushfire, northwest of Perth. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]

Photos: Iron spikes, concrete walls at India farmer protest sites

Indian paramilitary forces stand guard at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the sites of the months-long protests [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Old rivalries and new fighting in CAR

Women and children sit in the shade of a mango tree, in a Bouca IDP site. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Winter ‘storm of the century’ batters US Northeast

A man removes snow from a street during a winter storm in Weehawken, New Jersey. [Kena Betancur/AFP]
Most Read

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Rihanna on India protests: ‘Why aren’t we talking about this?!’

Rihanna poses backstage with her President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California in February, 2020 [File: Danny Moloshok/Reuters]

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg anger India by supporting farmer protests

Farmers shout slogans during a day-long hunger strike to protest against new farm laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi on January 30, 2021 [Manish Swarup/AP]