Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Iron spikes, concrete walls at India farmer protest sites

Nails on roads, steel barricades and hundreds of riot police trigger a comparison with heavily-militarised border fences.

Indian paramilitary forces stand guard at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the sites of the months-long protests [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Indian paramilitary forces stand guard at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the sites of the months-long protests [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
3 Feb 2021

Indian authorities have significantly increased security at three main protest sites outside New Delhi’s border, adding iron spikes, steel barricades and hundreds of riot police in an attempt to stop tens of thousands of demonstrating farmers from entering the Indian capital.

In Ghazipur, one of the protest sites, iron nails have been embedded along the main highway. Cemented barricades were wrapped with coils of barbed wire as government forces guarded what looked like a security fortress.

Images of the barricades were widely shared on social media, with many comparing them to heavily-militarised border fences.

Since late November, thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the city, braving the cold and rain, in a largely peaceful protest against new agriculture laws they say will devastate their income and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

The months-long protests have rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which says the new laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment.

Devender Singh, a protesting farmer from Uttar Pradesh state, said the new security arrangements were intended to scare them away. “But farmers won’t run away so easily,” he said.

The heavy security presence and added measures come a week after the protests turned violent when farmers on tractors, horse-back and on foot broke through barricades and clashed with police to enter the city.

They stormed New Delhi’s landmark Red Fort in a brief but dramatic takeover on January 26, India’s Republic Day.

One protester died and several hundred police officers were injured in the clashes. Officials have not said how many farmers were injured.

The situation remains tense, with authorities extending an internet shutdown at the protest sites.

Rahul Gandhi, senior leader of the main opposition Congress party, condemned the new measures, tweeting: “Build bridges, not walls!”

On Monday, Twitter temporarily suspended the account of one of the protesting farmers’ groups, Kisan Ekta Morcha, but restored it hours later after online outrage.

The social media platform said in a statement it acted upon a “valid legal request” issued by an authority, adding it may withhold access to “certain content” if it receives a “properly scoped request from an authorised entity”.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers Front, a coalition of farmers spearheading the protests, said the measures are “part of multiple attacks being organised by the government, police and administration”.

The group said it will hold a three-hour nationwide strike on Saturday. Multiple rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have failed to end the deadlock.

Huge nails seen installed on roads by the police at the Ghazipur border, which was sealed with barriers, concrete walls and barbed wire to stop farmers from accessing the site of their protest. [Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/Getty Images]
Huge nails seen installed on roads by the police at the Ghazipur border, which was sealed with barriers, concrete walls and barbed wire to stop farmers from accessing the site of their protest. [Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/Getty Images]
Advertisement
A general view of barbed wire and barricades placed by security personnel as farmers protest at the Ghazipur border near New Delhi. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]
A general view of barbed wire and barricades placed by security personnel as farmers protest at the Ghazipur border near New Delhi. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]
Female farmers shout slogans along a blocked highway as they continue their protest against the central government's recent agriculture laws. [Prakash Singh/AFP]
Female farmers shout slogans along a blocked highway as they continue their protest against the central government's recent agriculture laws. [Prakash Singh/AFP]
Policemen stand guard near freshly-erected iron nails along concrete barricades in view of the farmer protests at Tikri border on the outskirts of New Delhi. [Dinesh Joshi/AP Photo]
Policemen stand guard near freshly-erected iron nails along concrete barricades in view of the farmer protests at Tikri border on the outskirts of New Delhi. [Dinesh Joshi/AP Photo]
An Indian policeman with the help of a worker puts up concrete blocks near barbed wire and barricades placed by security personnel as farmers protest at the Ghazipur border near New Delhi. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]
An Indian policeman with the help of a worker puts up concrete blocks near barbed wire and barricades placed by security personnel as farmers protest at the Ghazipur border near New Delhi. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]
Police personnel deployed at Singhu border, the epicentre of the months-long farmer protests. [Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Getty Images]
Police personnel deployed at Singhu border, the epicentre of the months-long farmer protests. [Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Getty Images]
Advertisement
Indian authorities heavily ramped up security around three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border, erecting cemented iron spikes, steel barricades and deploying hundreds of police in riot gear in their latest attempt to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital. [Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
Indian authorities heavily ramped up security around three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border, erecting cemented iron spikes, steel barricades and deploying hundreds of police in riot gear in their latest attempt to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital. [Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
Farmers have been stopped by the police at various points outside Delhi, which is connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. [Prakash Singh/AFP]
Farmers have been stopped by the police at various points outside Delhi, which is connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. [Prakash Singh/AFP]
A farmer stands next to police barricades along a blocked highway during the protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad. [Prakash Singh/AFP]
A farmer stands next to police barricades along a blocked highway during the protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad. [Prakash Singh/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Old rivalries and new fighting in CAR

Women and children sit in the shade of a mango tree, in a Bouca IDP site. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Winter ‘storm of the century’ batters US Northeast

A man removes snow from a street during a winter storm in Weehawken, New Jersey. [Kena Betancur/AFP]

In Pictures: One of Bulgaria’s oldest doctors in virus fight

Dr Maria Bogoeva, 82, puts on a mask during her shift in a COVID-19 unit in the hospital of Doupnitsa, a municipality with 50,000 inhabitants that is desperately lacking caregivers. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]

In Pictures: Eritrean refugees caught in crossfire in Ethiopia

Eritrean refugees queue during a UNHCR distribution campaign at Mai Aini refugee camp. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

The gangster, the general and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Security Council fails to agree statement condemning Myanmar coup

The UN Security Council was unable to agree a statement condemning the coup in Myanmar at a special meeting on Tuesday [Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA/Getty Images]

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Bangladesh bought spyware from Israeli surveillance company

The Israeli-made equipment bought by Bangladesh could be used to track hundreds of cellphones simultaneously.