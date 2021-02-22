Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Businesses shut as Myanmar protesters defy military

Tens of thousands rally across towns and cities as part of general strike against the coup despite warnings from the military.

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon. Authorities have detained 640 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon. Authorities have detained 640 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
22 Feb 2021

Businesses have closed their doors as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in towns and cities across Myanmar as part of a general strike against the February 1 coup, despite a chilling message from the military that confrontation would cost more lives.

As well as local shops, international chains announced closures on Monday, including Yum Brands Inc’s KFC and delivery service Food Panda, owned by Delivery Hero. Southeast Asian company Grab stopped delivery services too but left its taxis running.

Forty-two-year-old Zayar, who owns a drinking water business, said he closed up to join the protest as part of the civil disobedience campaign.

Protesters were also out in towns around the country, including Myitkyina in the north, Bhamo near the Chinese border, and the central town of Pyinmana, according to media reports.

State-owned media MRTV warned protesters against action. “Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a path of confrontation where they will suffer loss of life,” it said.

Authorities were “exercising utmost restraint”, the foreign ministry said in a statement. It rebuked some countries for remarks it described as flagrant interference in Myanmar’s internal affairs.

On Sunday, hundreds of people attended the funeral in the capital Naypyidaw of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young woman who became a symbol of resistance after being shot in the head on February 9 while protesting.

Two more protesters were killed on Saturday when police opened fire in the city of Mandalay, marking the bloodiest day in the campaign for the restoration of democracy.

Several Western countries have condemned the coup and decried the violence against protesters.

Residents in Yangon said the roads to some embassies, including the US embassy, were blocked on Monday. The diplomatic missions have become gathering points for protesters calling for foreign intervention.

The army seized power after alleging fraud in November 8 elections that were swept by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD). Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, has been detained along with senior NLD leaders. The electoral commission, however, has dismissed the fraud complaints.

Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said 640 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup – including former members of government and opponents of the army takeover.

Demonstrators gather in Yangon as part of the general strike against the military coup. Thousands of people rallied in the city's wide boulevards on Monday, many on motorbikes, staying mobile to allow swift movement in the event of any police action. [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Demonstrators gather in Yangon as part of the general strike against the military coup. Thousands of people rallied in the city's wide boulevards on Monday, many on motorbikes, staying mobile to allow swift movement in the event of any police action. [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Advertisement
Police stand guard outside the Chinese embassy during protests against the coup in Yangon. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Police stand guard outside the Chinese embassy during protests against the coup in Yangon. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Protesters hold white roses as a symbol of peace outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon. [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Protesters hold white roses as a symbol of peace outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon. [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Myanmar Engineering Union members march with banners in Yangon. Shops and workplaces in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw were shut on Monday as people there answered a call for a general strike. [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Myanmar Engineering Union members march with banners in Yangon. Shops and workplaces in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw were shut on Monday as people there answered a call for a general strike. [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]
Anti-coup protesters fill the main road during a rally in Mandalay. [AP Photo]
Anti-coup protesters fill the main road during a rally in Mandalay. [AP Photo]
Protesters gather against the military coup in Yangon. As well as local stores, international chains announced closures on Monday. [Ye Aung THU/AFP]
Protesters gather against the military coup in Yangon. As well as local stores, international chains announced closures on Monday. [Ye Aung THU/AFP]
Advertisement
Authorities were "exercising utmost restraint", the foreign ministry said in a statement. [Ye Aung THU/AFP]
Authorities were "exercising utmost restraint", the foreign ministry said in a statement. [Ye Aung THU/AFP]
Police prepare to disperse protesters in Naypyidaw. [AFP]
Police prepare to disperse protesters in Naypyidaw. [AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Protests over jailing of Spanish rapper turn violent

Riot police fire tear gas as supporters of jailed Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona. [Albert Gea/Reuters]

In Pictures: Jakarta slammed by monsoon floods

Indonesian rescuers evacuate people amid flood water in Jakarta. [Bagus Indahono/EPA]

In Pictures: Jerusalem turns white after rare snowfall

Children play as the old city is covered in snow, in Jerusalem. [Abir Sultan/EPA]

In Pictures: A day in the life of an Indian child scavenger

Imradul Ali looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

UAE unveils $1.36bn in arms deals at Abu Dhabi weapons show

A delegation visits the display of Halcon, a manufacturer of precision-guided systems, during the opening day of the International Defence Exhibition & Conference, IDEX, in Abu Dhabi [Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Iran, IAEA agree to nuclear inspection deal with less access

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media after returning from Iran on Sunday [Ronald Zak/AP]