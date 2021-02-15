Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Desperation to migrate grows in battered Honduras

Poverty, gang violence, COVID-19 pandemic and devastation wrought by hurricanes are driving migration out of Honduras.

Xiomara Cruz, right, and Melinda Martínez reunite for the first time since last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota on the route to a banana plantation where they worked before last year's hurricanes destroyed the area in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Xiomara Cruz, right, and Melinda Martínez reunite for the first time since last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota on the route to a banana plantation where they worked before last year's hurricanes destroyed the area in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
15 Feb 2021

The second-largest city in Honduras, San Pedro Sula, is the economic engine and the departure gate for thousands of Honduran migrants in recent years. There, many families are caught in a cycle of migration. Poverty and gang violence push them out and increasingly aggressive measures to stop them, driven by the United States government, scuttle their efforts and send them back.

The economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by November’s hurricanes have only added to those driving forces. Word of a new administration in the US with a softer approach to migrants has raised hopes, too.

In his first weeks in office, US President Joe Biden signed nine executive orders reversing Trump measures related to family separation, border security and immigration. But fearing a surge in immigration, the administration also sent the message that little will change quickly for migrants arriving at the southern US border.

 

The Chamelecon River flows by the Saviñon Cruz neighbourhood which was completely submerged during last year’s hurricanes Eta and Iota in San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
The Sula Valley, Honduras’s most agriculturally productive, was so heavily damaged by hurricanes Iota and Eta that international organisations have warned of a food crisis. The World Food Programme says three million Hondurans face food insecurity, six times higher than before the hurricanes. The dual hurricanes affected an estimated four million of 10 million Honduran people. The area is also Honduras’s hardest-hit by COVID-19 infections.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Dana Graber Ladek, head of the International Organization for Migration office in Mexico. “They’re suffering poverty, violence, the hurricanes, unemployment, domestic violence, and with that dream of a new [US] administration, of new opportunities, they’re going to try [to migrate] again and again.”

A man cleans outside his shack, built after his home was destroyed by last year’s hurricanes Eta and Iota in the La Samaritana community of La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
The last several attempted caravans have been foiled, first in Mexico and later in Guatemala, but the daily flow of migrants moved by smugglers continues and has shown signs of increasing. The hope and misinformation associated with the new US administration help that business too.

After the 2018 caravans and rising number of migrants at the US border in early 2019, the US government pressured Mexico and Central American countries to do more to slow migration across their territories. Numbers fell in the latter half of 2019 and Mexico and Guatemala effectively stopped caravans in 2020. In December, a caravan leaving San Pedro Sula did not even make it out of Honduras.

But the US has reported a rising number of encounters at the border, showing that beyond the caravans, the migration flow is increasing again.

Nory Yamileth Hernandez stands at the property where she lived with 11 others, including her three teenage children, before it was flooded by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Nory Yamileth Hernandez stands at the property where she lived with 11 others, including her three teenage children, before it was flooded by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A resident continues to recover items from her home after it was flooded by last year's hurricanes in the Saviñon Cruz neighbourhood of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
A resident continues to recover items from her home after it was flooded by last year's hurricanes in the Saviñon Cruz neighbourhood of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Floria Sarai Calix pushes her belongings in hopes of finding a safer area to camp out with her son on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Floria Sarai Calix pushes her belongings in hopes of finding a safer area to camp out with her son on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Katerine waits for breakfast cooked by her family under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. The nine-year-old has lived under this bridge with her family since they lost their home to last year's hurricanes. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Katerine waits for breakfast cooked by her family under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. The nine-year-old has lived under this bridge with her family since they lost their home to last year's hurricanes. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Youths carry donated hot meals back to their tents alongside a highway where they live with their families. The World Food Programme says the number of Hondurans facing food insecurity is three million, six times higher than before dual hurricanes hit Central America in November. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Youths carry donated hot meals back to their tents alongside a highway where they live with their families. The World Food Programme says the number of Hondurans facing food insecurity is three million, six times higher than before dual hurricanes hit Central America in November. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Maria Elena Vasquez stands inside what is left of her home after last year's hurricanes. She comes every afternoon to remove mud in hopes of some day returning to live here. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Maria Elena Vasquez stands inside what is left of her home after last year's hurricanes. She comes every afternoon to remove mud in hopes of some day returning to live here. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Juan Antonio Ramirez, 73, points to a tree hit by the floods during last year's hurricanes on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, where banana and sugarcane workers live. Ramirez's children and grandchildren were among some 30 people who spent six days stranded on a corrugated metal roof surrounded by floodwaters in November. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Juan Antonio Ramirez, 73, points to a tree hit by the floods during last year's hurricanes on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, where banana and sugarcane workers live. Ramirez's children and grandchildren were among some 30 people who spent six days stranded on a corrugated metal roof surrounded by floodwaters in November. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
A muddied wardrobe stands amid the rubble of homes destroyed by hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
A muddied wardrobe stands amid the rubble of homes destroyed by hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
The shells of homes lay in ruins in La Samaritana village after hurricanes Eta and Iota destroyed the area in La Lima. Those who lived here are now in nearby temporary shacks. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
The shells of homes lay in ruins in La Samaritana village after hurricanes Eta and Iota destroyed the area in La Lima. Those who lived here are now in nearby temporary shacks. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Russia and France bury their dead 200 years later

Re-enactors in period uniforms stand next to coffins containing remains of Russian and French soldiers during a burial ceremony in the western town of Vyazma. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]

In Pictures: Russians show Valentine’s Day support for Navalny

Participants form a human chain during a demonstration to support female political prisoners and to protest against police violence in Saint Petersburg [Anton Vaganov/Reuters]

In Pictures: Protest in Cyprus draws water cannon, arrests

Hundreds gathered in Nicosia to protest against government corruption and coronavirus restrictions. [Christina Assi/AFP]

In Pictures: Strong quake off Japan’s Fukushima

A collapsed wall after the earthquake, in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Most Read

Biden aide resigns after ‘unacceptable’ threats against reporter

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo announced his resignation late on Saturday, a day after he was placed on one-week suspension over threatening comments he made to a Politico reporter [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump impeachment acquittal not end of legal troubles

President Donald Trump could still face charges related to US Capitol violence [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Is it safe for pregnant women to have a COVID-19 vaccine?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Turkey summons US ambassador over statement on killings

Erdogan demanded that his NATO allies need to pick sides [File: Turkish Presidency via AP]