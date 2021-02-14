Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Strong quake off Japan’s Fukushima

Powerful earthquake off the coast of northeastern Japan leaves dozens injured.

A collapsed wall after the earthquake, in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A collapsed wall after the earthquake, in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
14 Feb 2021

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake off Japan’s Fukushima coast has injured dozens of people, nearly 10 years after the eastern region was hit by a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that no deaths had so far been reported after the late-night quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Japan’s disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and also around Tokyo, where the quake was felt strongly just after 11pm (14:00 GMT) on Saturday.

No abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people.

Japan’s meteorological agency said Saturday’s quake, which hit at a depth of 60 km (37 miles) in the Pacific off Fukushima, was considered an aftershock of the massive tremor nearly a decade ago.

No significant damage was reported but authorities were assessing the impact of a landslide on a highway, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said, while aerial TV footage showed another landslide at a remote race circuit.

Kato warned residents about the possibility of strong aftershocks in the next week and further landslides due to heavy rain forecast.

“Particularly for the next two to three days, there might be very strong earthquakes,” Kato said.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off Japan's east coast late on Saturday, rattling the region hit by the powerful 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off Japan's east coast late on Saturday, rattling the region hit by the powerful 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Advertisement
Excavators remove mud following a landslide covering Joban expressway in the aftermath of the earthquake in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. [Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]
Excavators remove mud following a landslide covering Joban expressway in the aftermath of the earthquake in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. [Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]
A woman cleans up broken plates at a restaurant after the earthquake. The quake produced powerful tremors along parts of Japan's eastern coast, and was felt strongly in Tokyo, but triggered no tsunami alert. [Jiji Press via EPA]
A woman cleans up broken plates at a restaurant after the earthquake. The quake produced powerful tremors along parts of Japan's eastern coast, and was felt strongly in Tokyo, but triggered no tsunami alert. [Jiji Press via EPA]
A woman surveys the damage in her kitchen in the aftermath of the quake in Soma. The disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and around Tokyo. [Jiji Press via EPA]
A woman surveys the damage in her kitchen in the aftermath of the quake in Soma. The disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and around Tokyo. [Jiji Press via EPA]
Folding shelters are set up at a gymnasium in Soma. The Tokyo Electric Power Company said some 860,000 homes were without power as a result of the quake, but electricity was gradually being restored. [Jiji Press via EPA]
Folding shelters are set up at a gymnasium in Soma. The Tokyo Electric Power Company said some 860,000 homes were without power as a result of the quake, but electricity was gradually being restored. [Jiji Press via EPA]
An evacuated family rests at the shelter set up in a sports arena in Soma. [Jiji Press via AFP]
An evacuated family rests at the shelter set up in a sports arena in Soma. [Jiji Press via AFP]
Advertisement
A library staff member picks up books that fell during the earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki. Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
A library staff member picks up books that fell during the earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki. Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Items scattered on the floor of the Hirono town office after the earthquake ,in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Items scattered on the floor of the Hirono town office after the earthquake ,in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A landslide caused by the earthquake blocks Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A landslide caused by the earthquake blocks Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture after the strong earthquake that shook northeastern Japan. No abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture after the strong earthquake that shook northeastern Japan. No abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake. [Kyodo via Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Protest in Cyprus draws water cannon, arrests

Hundreds gathered in Nicosia to protest against government corruption and coronavirus restrictions. [Christina Assi/AFP]

In Pictures: Graffiti tells the story of Egypt’s revolution

Graffiti from before Mubarak stepped down reads: "January 25: the most wonderful and most noble day of all of Egypt’s days” and “The square of martyrs”, painted on the ground  in  Tahrir Square [Mosa'ab Elshamy]

In Pictures: Haitian police tear gas protesters, journalists

A protester chants anti-government slogans to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince [Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Netherlands deep freeze revives national obsession

Snow covers a houseboat in Amsterdam as snow and strong winds blanketed much of the Netherlands. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
Most Read

After acquittal, Trump says ‘our movement has only just begun’

Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Doge days: Elon Musk and Tesla place double bet on cryptocurrency

The value of one Dogecoin, expressed in United States dollars, climbed eightfold, from under one cent on January 26 to almost eight cents this week, part of a broader cryptocurrency boom [File: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images Europe]

Egypt unearths ‘world’s oldest’ mass-production brewery

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on February 13, 2021, shows the remains of what may be the world's "oldest" high-production beer brewery, uncovered in the Abydos archaeological site near Egypt's southern city of Sohag [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/ AFP]

‘Political cowardice’: US reacts to Trump impeachment acquittal