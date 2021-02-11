Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Haitian police tear gas protesters, journalists

Police accused of attacking journalists who were covering protests against President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince.

A protester chants anti-government slogans to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince [Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo]
A protester chants anti-government slogans to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince [Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo]
11 Feb 2021

Haitian police fired tear gas on hundreds of protesters who were marching against President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, and attacked journalists covering the demonstration, in the latest clashes to mark the country’s political crisis.

The protesters accuse Moise of illegally extending his term in office.

He says it lasts until February 2022 – but the opposition argues it should have ended last weekend, in a standoff over disputed elections.

Police moved to clear the demonstration, and on several occasions were seen directly targeting clearly identified members of the press.

“Their job is to shoot the activists, throwing gas on all the press,” said protester Senat Andre Dufot.

“We all noticed that they put a tear gas canister in the back of the pick-up of the TV Pacific car,” he said, referring to a Haitian media outlet vehicle while clutching a copy of the country’s constitution in his hand.

A car used by local journalists engulfed in clouds of tear gas during the protest against President Jovenel Moise [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
In a statement, the Association of Haitian Journalists then called on the Haitian National Police authorities to “conduct an investigation to identify the perpetrators of these abuses so that they can be held accountable for their actions”.

Officials loyal to Moise claimed on Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder him and overthrow the government in a coup. Police arrested 23 people, including Haitian Supreme Court Judge Yvickel Dieujuste Dabresil, accusing them of an “attempted coup”.

And on Tuesday, Moise tried to force out three judges, including Dabresil, who were proposed as potential interim national leaders to replace him.

Dabresil was released on Wednesday from prison on the outskirts of the Haitian capital but remains under judicial supervision, according to his lawyers.

However, human rights activist Marie-Yolene Gilles of the Je Klere Foundation later said the judge remained in prison.

“When there are opponents fighting, the best way to eliminate them was to accuse them of fomenting a coup,” another protester, Ebens Cadet, said on Wednesday.

The dispute over when the president’s term ends stems from Moise’s original election. He was voted into office in a poll subsequently cancelled after allegations of fraud, and then elected again a year later, in 2016.

Protesters march on a street in Port-au-Prince. The opposition is demanding Moise leaves power immediately, accusing him of acting like an authoritarian leader and violating the constitution. [Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA]
Protesters march on a street in Port-au-Prince. The opposition is demanding Moise leaves power immediately, accusing him of acting like an authoritarian leader and violating the constitution. [Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA]
Advertisement
A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during the protest in Port-au-Prince. Tensions intensified over the weekend after Moise alleged there was an attempt to overthrow his government. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during the protest in Port-au-Prince. Tensions intensified over the weekend after Moise alleged there was an attempt to overthrow his government. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
People run from tear gas during the protest. The latest political tumult in the volatile island nation comes amid a crippling economic crisis and a sharp rise in crime, especially kidnappings for ransom. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
People run from tear gas during the protest. The latest political tumult in the volatile island nation comes amid a crippling economic crisis and a sharp rise in crime, especially kidnappings for ransom. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
Journalists help a colleague who fainted after police fired tear gas during the protests. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
Journalists help a colleague who fainted after police fired tear gas during the protests. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
A foreign journalist gives first aid to an injured photojournalist. Two journalists covering the protests received minor injuries when the police dropped a tear gas canister into a pick-up truck, labelled as media, which was transporting journalists, according to reporters and television footage. [Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA]
A foreign journalist gives first aid to an injured photojournalist. Two journalists covering the protests received minor injuries when the police dropped a tear gas canister into a pick-up truck, labelled as media, which was transporting journalists, according to reporters and television footage. [Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA]
Police fire tear gas from a car during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 10, 2021. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
Police fire tear gas from a car during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 10, 2021. [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters]
Advertisement
Tires set ablaze during the protests in Port-au-Prince. Wednesday's protest is the biggest one yet this year. [Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]
Tires set ablaze during the protests in Port-au-Prince. Wednesday's protest is the biggest one yet this year. [Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]
Journalists face armed police as they gather outside the Departmental Directorate of Police to file a complaint after they were targeted with tear gas while covering a protest against the Haitian president. [Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]
Journalists face armed police as they gather outside the Departmental Directorate of Police to file a complaint after they were targeted with tear gas while covering a protest against the Haitian president. [Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Graffiti tells the story of Egypt’s revolution

Graffiti from before Mubarak stepped down reads: "January 25: the most wonderful and most noble day of all of Egypt’s days” and “The square of martyrs”, painted on the ground  in  Tahrir Square [Mosa'ab Elshamy]

In Pictures: Netherlands deep freeze revives national obsession

Snow covers a houseboat in Amsterdam as snow and strong winds blanketed much of the Netherlands. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Myanmar anti-coup protesters defy crackdown

People join a rally against the military coup and demanding the release of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. [Reuters]

In Pictures: COVID resurgence dampens China New Year celebrations

In China, where COVID-19 is largely under control, the recovery is uneven and fresh outbreaks are dampening business for some [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Most Read

Iranian nuclear scientist killed by Israeli automated gun: Report

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in broad daylight in late November [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

India, China to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan border

Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward air base in Leh, Ladakh [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

US sells a million barrels of Iranian oil seized under sanctions

Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 departed from Gibraltar in 2018, after local authorities denied the US request of seizing the ship and its cargo [File: A. Carrasco Ragel/EPA] (EPA)

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Mt Everest summit

Mt Everest seen from the route to Kalapatthar in Nepal [File: Tashi Sherpa/AP]