In Pictures: Netherlands deep freeze revives national obsession

Freezing temperatures are creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures.

Snow covers a houseboat in Amsterdam as snow and strong winds blanketed much of the Netherlands. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
10 Feb 2021

A deep winter freeze gripping the Netherlands is reawakening the national obsession with skating on frozen canals.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute extended a warning for snowdrifts and slippery conditions to large parts of the country after more than 30 centimetres (12 inches) fell in 24 hours in some areas.

The train service remained patchy, while buses and trams continued to have difficulties in many Dutch towns and cities.

With subzero temperatures forecast to last more than a week, ice fever has swept the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold physical distancing rules.

People around the country were rummaging through attics and dusting off long-unused skates, while businesses that sharpen skate blades reported boom times.

Ice skating is a national wintertime passion in the Netherlands, with the country’s spandex-clad elite athletes dominating Winter Olympic speed-skating races in recent years. Amateurs of all ages eagerly await the Arctic conditions that allow them to take to the nation’s vast network of canals and waterways.

In the capital Amsterdam, where it was briefly cold enough to skate three years ago, city officials closed the canals to boat traffic to allow the ice to form.

The Netherlands, with its long tradition of ice skating, is home to the century-old “Elfstedentoch”, a 200-kilometre (124-mile) race on natural ice through 11 towns and cities. It was last held in 1997.

Icy temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and possibly longer.

Ice fever is sweeping the Netherlands, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold physical distancing measures. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A mother teaches her daughter to skate on a rink in Doorn. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
Dutch media reported a few hardy souls risking a skate on thin ice in parts of the Netherlands. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
Everything froze after strong winds swept waves ashore in Monnickendam. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
The frozen Hofvijver Pond is seen outside the Dutch parliament buildings in The Hague. [Mike Corder/AP Photo]
Children sled near a windmill as it snows in Nijmegen, Netherlands. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
A cyclist pedals past a frozen landscape after heavy snowfall in Zaanse Schans. [Eva Plevier/Reuters]
A catamaran, battered and broken on the dock by strong winds and ice, is seen in the Monnickendam marina. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A man exercises along Zaanse Schans river in Zaandam as snow and strong winds blanketed the Netherlands. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A man crosses a bridge in the near-empty Red Light District in Amsterdam. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
