In Pictures: Typhoon Rai aftermath in the Philippines

Death toll surpasses 200 with dozens of others still missing as relief efforts continue after Typhoon Rai.

Residents shop at a damaged public market due to Typhoon Rai in Surigao city, southern Philippines. [Jilson Tiu/AP Photo]
Published On 20 Dec 2021

The death toll in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai has risen to 208 after the storm carved a trail of destruction in central and southern provinces late last week.

At least 52 people were still missing, according to police data on Monday, as relief efforts continued following one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian country.

Many of those who died were hit by falling trees or walls, drowned in floods or were buried in landslides. A 57-year-old man was found dead hanging from a tree branch and a woman was blown away by the wind and died in Negros Occidental province, police said.

At least 14 villagers died and more than 100 others were injured by flying tin roofs, debris and glass shards and were treated in makeshift surgery rooms in damaged hospitals in Dinagat, Bag-ao said. Many more would have died if thousands of residents had not been evacuated from high-risk villages as the typhoon approached.

More than 700,000 people were lashed by the typhoon in central island provinces, including more than 400,000 who had to be moved to emergency shelters. Thousands of residents were rescued from flooded villages, including in Loboc town in hard-hit Bohol province, where residents were trapped on roofs and trees to escape from rising floodwaters.

Coastguard ships ferried 29 American, British, Canadian, Swiss, Russian, Chinese and other tourists who were stranded on Siargao Island, a popular surfing destination devastated by the typhoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were scrambling to restore electricity supply and mobile phone services in at least 227 cities and towns, officials said, adding that three regional airports were also damaged.

About 20 storms and typhoons annually batter the Philippines, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. The Southeast Asian archipelago also lies along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

A resident retrieves personal belongings from their home damaged by Typhoon Rai in Cebu province, central Philippines. [Jay Labra/AP Photo]
A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces. [Jay Labra/AP Photo]
Residents gather next to their destroyed houses in Carcar, in Cebu province of the Philippines, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the city. [Victor Kintanar/AFP]
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food, left, is displayed along a road in Surigao City. [Ferdinandh Cabrera/AFP]
A resident bathes her child next to their destroyed house in Carcar, Cebu province. [Victor Kintanar/AFP]
A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces. [Jay Labra/AP Photo]
Residents salvage parts of their damaged homes following Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines. [Jay Labra/AP Photo]
The death toll continues to rise following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with several central towns and provinces still grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said on Monday. [Office of the Vice President/AP Photo]
The governor of an island province hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. [Office of the Vice President/AP Photo]

