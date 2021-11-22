Skip links

Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Photos show aftermath of car ramming at Wisconsin parade

At least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Police at the scene after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. [Mike De Sisti/USA Today Network via Reuters]
Published On 22 Nov 2021

Five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a car sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, knocking down dozens of people including youngsters waving pompoms and a group of “Dancing Grannies”.

“At this time, we can confirm that five people are deceased and over 40 are injured,” the Waukesha Police Department said on its Facebook page. “However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information.”

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson earlier told reporters that a person of interest was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town about 32 km (20 miles) west of Milwaukee.

It was not known whether the incident occurred deliberately, but there was no further danger and an earlier shelter-in-place order in the town of around 72,000 had been lifted, Thompson said.

Thompson said an officer fired shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop the carnage. Another video on social media appeared to show police firing on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers. Police did not believe shots had been fired from the vehicle, Thompson added, contrary to earlier reports.

President Joe Biden was briefed by aides about the events, a White House official said.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident. We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed.”

Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha. [Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Police and emergency personnel work on the crime scene in Waukesha. [Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP]
Emergency responders gather after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade. [Scott Ash/USA Today Network via Reuters]
Police and emergency personnel work on the crime scene in Waukesha. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson earlier told reporters that a person of interest was in custody. [Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP]
Toppled chairs are seen among holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha. [Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo]
A police officer cordons off the crime scene in Waukesha. [Jim Vondruska/Getty Images]
Advertisement
Debris litters the street at the scene in Waukesha, after an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade. [Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery
Most Read