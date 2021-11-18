Skip links

Thousands of anti-coup protesters continue to march in Sudan

Security forces shot dead at least 15 people and wounded dozens on the deadliest day in a month of demonstrations.

The protesters, marching against an October 25 coup across the capital Khartoum and in the cities of Bahri and Omdurman, demanded a full handover to civilian authorities. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]
Published On 18 Nov 2021

Security forces opened fire on thousands of anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman, killing at least 15 people, according to doctors.

Wednesday’s was the highest daily death toll since the October 25 coup, which saw the military seize power, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at anti-coup protesters in at least one location in Khartoum, according to activists. The Sudan Doctors Committee said most of the killings took place in Khartoum Bahri.

The crackdown on protesters comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa to boost so-far unsuccessful diplomatic efforts to resolve the deepening conflicts in Ethiopia and in Sudan.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is currently under house arrest in Khartoum. He and more than 100 other government officials were detained during the coup. Many have been kept at undisclosed locations.

Authorities have shut bridges linking Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman and tightened security across the capital.

Sudanese protest against the military coup that ousted the government last month in Khartoum. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Sudanese confront the police during the protests in the capital Khartoum. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to prevent gatherings and mobile phone communications were cut, witnesses said. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Security forces were heavily deployed on main roads and bridges across Khartoum were closed. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Police denied using live ammunition and state television announced an investigation into the deaths. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
The renewed protests came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Africans to watch out for rising threats to democracy as he began a three-nation tour of the continent in Kenya. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]
The US has suspended some $700m in assistance to Sudan in response to the coup. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]

