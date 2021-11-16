At least three people have been killed and dozens of others wounded after two explosions rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, in what police described as a coordinated attack.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said 33 people were being treated at the city’s main public referral hospital. Five were critically injured, he said.

Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, police said. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city’s centre.

The explosions occurred within three minutes of each other. Both were carried out by attackers carrying explosives. A possible attack on a third target was foiled by police who pursued and disarmed a suspected suicide bomber, Enanga said.

One bomb exploded near a police station and the other on a street near the parliamentary building, according to police and witnesses. The explosion near parliament appeared to hit closer to a building housing an insurance company and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside.

Body parts were seen scattered in the street, and later some legislators were seen evacuating the parliamentary building nearby.

Video footage circulating on social media showed people fleeing after the attacks, many on passenger motorcycles, as police cordoned off wide areas near the blast scenes.

Ugandan officials have been urging vigilance following a string of bomb explosions in recent weeks.