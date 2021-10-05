Skip links

Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Bolivian coca leaf growers storm market after week-long dispute

Bolivian coca farmers seized control of the country’s main coca market after clashes with police in the capital, La Paz.

Demonstrators celebrate taking control of La Paz's coca market after a confrontation with police. [Claudia Morales/Reuters]
5 Oct 2021

Thousands of Bolivian coca leaf growers stormed the country’s main coca market in La Paz on Monday following violent clashes with security forces.

The Adepcoca market has been the centre of a dispute between two groups of coca growers – one loyal to the government, the other to its opposition – since last week.

Some 90 percent of Bolivia’s legal coca leaf business, worth $173m a year, passes through the Adepcoca market, according to United Nations figures.

The dispute centres around who should control the market.

Last week, the group loyal to and supported by the government removed an opposition figure to take control of the premises.

Armin Lluta claimed he was held hostage for hours and beaten up by the government-backed group before it took control of the market.

Clashes between coca leaf growers and security forces began at midday on Monday.

Dozens of riot police were stationed in front of the market but despite firing off numerous rounds of tear gas, they were forced to retreat by protesters, who threw stones, posts and fireworks at them.

Two protesters and two members of the security forces were injured in the clashes.

“Yungas together, we’ll never be defeated,” chanted the coca leaf growers as they took control of the market.

The Las Yungas region has been a major coca leaf producer since before the region was ruled by the Inca Empire in the 15th century.

Its people have a longstanding gripe with the governing Movement for Socialism (MAS) party that commands much of its support amongst other Indigenous people.

Coca leaf is the main ingredient used to produce cocaine but it has been used for other purposes, such as in religious practices, to make a herbal infusion, or to chew, for hundreds of years.

Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government coca farmers during clashes near the coca market in La Paz. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The Adepcoca market has been the centre of a dispute between two groups of coca growers - one loyal to the government, the other to the opposition - since last week. [Claudia Morales/Reuters]
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at police during the protest for control of La Paz's coca market. [Claudia Morales/Reuters]
Riot police run in a cloud of tear gas during clashes with coca farmers near the coca market in La Paz. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
The anti-government coca farmers retook control of the coca market by force after more than two weeks of violent protests in a dispute for the leadership of their association. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Coca growers from Bolivia's Yungas region after seizing control of a coca market in La Paz. Some 90 percent of Bolivia's legal coca leaf business worth $173m a year passes through the Adepcoca market, according to UN figures. [Luis Gandarillas/AFP]
Advertisement
Demonstrators celebrate taking control of La Paz's coca market. [Claudia Morales/Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Taliban shifts from war to policing streets

In Pictures: India’s tunnel project to link Kashmir with Ladakh

In Pictures: Ferocious winds, rain as Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman

In Pictures: Great-grandmother keeps an Indian martial art alive

Most Read

Who has been named in the Pandora Papers?

‘Cold-blooded’: Taliban accused of executing Hazara people

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp restored after hours-long blackout

Explainer: What are the Pandora Papers?