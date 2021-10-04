Skip links

Ferocious winds, heavy rain as Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen slammed into Oman with ferocious winds and heavy rain, flooding streets, prompting evacuations.

When its eye crossed land, the cyclone was carrying winds of between 120 and 150km/h (75 to 93mph), Omani authorities said. It was throwing up waves of up to 10 metres (32 feet). [Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP]
4 Oct 2021

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen slammed into Oman on Sunday with ferocious winds and heavy rain, flooding streets, prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

The death toll from the cyclone rose to five on Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened.

Authorities in Oman said they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle.

On Sunday, as the storm made landfall, they said a child similarly drowned and two people died in a landslide.

In Iran, state television said rescuers found the body of one of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar, a fishing village near the border with Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad said he feared as many as six fishermen had been killed because of the cyclone.

Omani state television broadcast images of flooded roadways and valleys as the storm churned deeper into the sultanate, its outer edges reaching the neighbouring United Arab Emirates which has issued warnings to residents that the storm was coming.

Flooding in the Omani capital, Muscat, as Cyclone Shaheen hits the country.[Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP]
Cars are seen abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat. [Sultan Al Hassani/Reuters]
Cyclones steadily lose their power over land and Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm after it cleared the ocean. [Sultan Al Hassani/Reuters]
A man wades through a flooded street amid Cyclone Shaheen in Oman's capital Muscat. [Haitham Al-Shukairi/AFP]
Cars are seen in flooded streets in the capital, Muscat. [Hamid AlQasimi/EPA]
The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital Muscat, to avoid accidents. [Hamid AlQasimi/EPA]
Cars are seen abandoned on a flooded street in Muscat. More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters. [Sultan Al Hassani/Reuters]
