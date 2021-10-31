Skip links

Spain’s land buyout plan in shrinking Ebro Delta irks locals

Such purchases would expand a publicly owned buffer along the coast where nature would take its course.

The family home of Joan Ferrer stands in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Published On 31 Oct 2021

When a storm hits their village in northeastern Spain, Marcela and Maria Cinta Otamendi rush to the coast, day or night, to check on their restaurant and rice fields, fearing the sea may have swallowed them.

That fear has deepened in recent years as the Mediterranean has encroached upon the land their father bought in 1951 in the Ebro River Delta, a 320-square-km (124-square-mile) UNESCO Biosphere Reserve rich in wetland wildlife such as flamingos.

“We don’t know if we will make it through this winter,” said Marcela, 56, who wants the government to preserve the land and opposes a plan to buy it out instead, vowing to fight it in court.

“It’s our business but also our heritage,” added her sister Maria Cinta, 58, who manages the Vascos restaurant.

With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the government aims to buy 832 hectares (2,055 acres) of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe’s largest climate-related land buyout to date and would include Otamendi’s roughly 40 hectares.

According to a preliminary protection plan expected to be finalised before December, such purchases would expand a publicly owned buffer – by up to 560 metres inland – along the coast where nature would take its course.

The environment ministry told Reuters news agency it had received 252 public comments about its plan and would take as many as possible into account. It could be approved by decree, avoiding parliamentary debate.

Madrid has not disclosed its price tag.

The plan has prompted strong opposition from officials and farmers in the Ebro Delta – where 62,000 people live and lucrative rice fields account for 65 percent of the area – illustrating how governments are starting to face tough choices as they try to adapt to increasing environmental risks.

The Vasco restaurant is surrounded by rocks to protect it from the sea at Marquesa beach, Spain. With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the Spanish government aims to buy 832 hectares of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyout to date. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Farmers have breakfast before harvesting a rice field belonging to the family of Joan Ferrer in the Ebro Delta. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Marcela Otamendi, 58, and sister Maria Cinta Otamendi, 56, inside their restaurant which is surrounded by rocks to protect it from the sea at Marquesa beach. Residents have not been contacted by the government about the planned buyouts, which would also affect 97 beachside luxury homes, according to the local neighbourhood council. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A farmer drives a truck for maintenance and conditioning of a rice field belonging to the Joan Ferrer's family, after harvesting. Scientists say the Ebro Delta is sinking and shrinking in some sections due to coastal erosion triggered by a shortage of sediments, accelerated by sea level rise and more frequent and intense storms caused by climate change. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Joan Ferrer, 32, near the Ebro river in the Delta del Ebro. Ferrer takes pride in being a fourth-generation rice farmer. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Joan Ferrer washes his feet after harvesting rice in his fields in the Ebro Delta. The delta's tip shrank by 648 metres between 1986 and 2016, while the beach by the Vascos lost 141 metres, a 2018 study by Catalonia's Polytechnic University said. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Joan Didac Bertomeu, 21, a worker at the Institute for Agrifood Research and Technology, harvests rice fields in the Ebro Delta. Some areas of the delta form part of the EU's environmentally-protected network Natura 2000. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A farmer drives harvesting machinery across rice fields in the Ebro Delta. Spain's government predicts the sea will rise around 15cm in the area by 2045 and up to 78cm by 2081-2100, forecasting at least one beach could be gone by 2060. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Researcher Carles Ibanez said that without adequate measures the delta will progressively flood, affecting 70 percent of its surface by 2100. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Rice fields in the Ebro Delta. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]

