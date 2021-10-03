Skip links

Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

A great-grandmother keeps an Indian martial art alive

Meenakshi Amma, 78, has been a driving force in the revival of kalaripayattu in India.

Meenakshi Amma, right, and her son Sajeev Kumar are practitioners and teachers of Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art that originated in Kerala. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Meenakshi Amma, right, and her son Sajeev Kumar are practitioners and teachers of Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art that originated in Kerala. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
3 Oct 2021

Deftly parrying her son with a bamboo cane, Meenakshi Amma’s prowess at Kalari – thought to be India’s oldest martial art – belies her 78 years.

The great-grandmother in Kerala, southern India, has been a driving force in the revival of Kalarippayattu – as the ancient practice is also known – and in encouraging girls to take it up.

“I started Kalari when I was seven. I am still practising, learning and teaching,” said the matriarch of the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham school, founded by her late husband in 1949.

“When you open the newspapers, you only see news of violence against women. When women learn this martial art, they feel physically and mentally strong and it makes them confident to work and travel alone.”

Kalari, which contains elements of dance and yoga, can involve weapons such as swords, shields and staffs.

Reputedly 3,000 years old and mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, it remains infused with religion in the present day.

India’s British colonial rulers banned the practice in 1804 but it survived underground before a revival in the early 20th century and after independence in 1947.

Now it is recognised as a sport and practised all over India.

Inside Meenakshi’s Kalari hall, her bare-chested son Sanjeev Kumar, a lungi tied around his waist, puts barefoot pupils, boys and girls alike, through their paces on the ochre-red earth floor.

“It’s a form of poetry,” said civil engineer Alaka S Kumar, 29, daughter of Sanjeev. “I am going to teach Kalari, with my brother. We have to take over. Otherwise, it is gone.”

Amma at her family-run Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school in Vatakara. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Amma at her family-run Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school in Vatakara. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Advertisement
Amma has been a driving force in the revival of Kalaripayattu, as the ancient practice is also known, and in encouraging girls to take it up. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Amma has been a driving force in the revival of Kalaripayattu, as the ancient practice is also known, and in encouraging girls to take it up. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Amma training students at her family-run Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school in Vatakara. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Amma training students at her family-run Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school in Vatakara. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Sajeev Kumar, practitioner and teacher of Kalaripayattu, training students. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Sajeev Kumar, practitioner and teacher of Kalaripayattu, training students. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Kalari, which contains elements of dance and yoga, can involve weapons such as swords, shields and staffs. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Kalari, which contains elements of dance and yoga, can involve weapons such as swords, shields and staffs. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Reputedly 3,000 years old and mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, the martial art remains infused with religion in the present day. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Reputedly 3,000 years old and mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, the martial art remains infused with religion in the present day. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Advertisement
Young students go through training drills at the Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Young students go through training drills at the Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Thailand issues new flood warnings amid heavy rains

People wade through floodwaters in Chaiyaphum province, northeast of Bangkok, Thailand. [Thanachote Thanawikran/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Protesters demand abortion rights in Latin America

Abortion rights demonstrators march during a Global Day of Action for access to legal, safe and free abortion in Santiago, Chile. [Esteban Felix/AP Photo]

In Pictures: In Kabul, life changing slowly under Taliban

Afghan drivers and passengers stuck in a traffic jam look at Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle in Kabul. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala

Shia pilgrims gather between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen festival in Karbala. [Anmar Khalil/AP Photo]
Most Read

US ‘sooner or later’ must recognise Taliban: Pakistan PM

Pakistan&#39;s Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the US public is currently looking for a scapegoat and &#39;unfairly targeting&#39; the US President Joe Biden [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]

New Zealand tightens travel rules as COVID spreads

Air New Zealand also announced it was introducing a &#39;no jab, no fly&#39; policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1 [File: Mark Baker/Reuters]

Tens of thousands of women march for abortion rights in US

Pro-abortion rights demonstrators take part in a Women&#39;s March in Chicago [Mark Capapas/ AP]