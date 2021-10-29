Skip links

Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Palestinians unveil huge restored mosaic in Jericho

The JICA-funded project included the construction of a protection roof over the mosaic, spanning 2,500 square metres, as well as new corridors. [Al Jazeera]
By Hisham Daraghmeh
Published On 29 Oct 2021

Jericho, Occupied West Bank – After years of being buried under dust, sand and insulation materials, Palestinian authorities have unveiled one of the world’s largest mosaic panels, located in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

The mosaic was restored as part of a $12m five-year project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The site was opened to the public on Thursday after the Palestinian Authority announced the reopening of tourist sites in the West Bank following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mosaic is made up of about 5 metre pieces bearing more than 20 colours from stones across Palestine – including black stones from the area of Nabi Musa, red stones from Bethlehem and Jerusalem, and white stones from Hebron and Jama'in in Nablus, Palestinian officials said. [Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Saleh Tawafasha, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said, “this mosaic embodies a complete system of the splendor and creativity of the Palestinian individual in every time and place". [Al Jazeera]
The mosaic spans an area of 827 square metres and contains 38 mosaic carpets that together highlight various decorative and geometric forms. [Al Jazeera]
It sits in Hisham's Palace, a "desert place" that stands as one of the most significant early Islamic sites in Palestine, dating back to the beginnings of the Umayyad era. [Al Jazeera]
The site is thought to have been built by Caliph Hisham ibn Abd al-Malik (724 to 743 AD), and later decorated by his heir, el-Walid II, between 743 and 744 AD. [Al Jazeera]
The mosaics include images of a lion attacking a deer, two gazelles and delicate floral patterns. [Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Parts of Hisham's palace were destroyed by an earthquake shortly after its construction. Excavations to uncover the site began in the mid-19th century. [Al Jazeera]
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said it hopes to promote tourism in Palestine with this project. [Al Jazeera]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Bangladeshi farmers adapt as climate crisis worsens

In Pictures: Protesters continue to march in Khartoum

In Pictures: Afghan farmers ‘die of thirst’, sell sheep for food

In Pictures: Thousands protest against arrest of PM in Sudan

Most Read

In first, Guantanamo detainee details CIA torture in court

As US freezes funds, a harsh winter awaits cash-strapped Afghans

Toxic charge: How batteries are poisoning Kinshasa’s children

UK warns France of retaliation over fishing row threats