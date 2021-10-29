Jericho, Occupied West Bank – After years of being buried under dust, sand and insulation materials, Palestinian authorities have unveiled one of the world’s largest mosaic panels, located in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

The mosaic was restored as part of a $12m five-year project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The site was opened to the public on Thursday after the Palestinian Authority announced the reopening of tourist sites in the West Bank following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.