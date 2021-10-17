Skip links

Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

News

Afghanistan: Mass funeral for victims of Kandahar mosque attack

Relatives laid the bodies of the victims to rest and called on the Taliban to protect them.

Men cover the graves of victims with soil during the burial at a graveyard in Kandahar. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
17 Oct 2021

A mass funeral ceremony has been held for the victims killed in Friday’s suicide bomb attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar.

Government officials say 47 people died in the attack but a community elder Haji Farhad said the death toll is 63 but can change as still many victims are in serious condition in the hospital.

On Saturday, relatives laid the bodies of the victims to rest and called on the Taliban to protect them.

In a statement posted late on Friday on social media, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) said two of the group’s members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province.

One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside, it added.

Friday’s attack was the deadliest to strike Afghanistan since the dramatic United States’ dramatic exit from the country, which allowed the Taliban to seize control of the Afghan capital. It was also the first major attack by the group in the country’s south.

ISKP carries out frequent attacks in its eastern stronghold, but recently has shown signs of expansion, with attacks in the north and Kabul. The attacks have brought into question the Taliban’s ability to counter the growing ISKP threat.

Relatives bury victims a day after a bomb blast during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kandahar. [EPA]
Advertisement
Men gather for the burial of victims at a Kandahar graveyard. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
Friday's attack was the deadliest to strike Afghanistan since the dramatic US exit from the country. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
Relatives prepare to lower the body of a victim into a grave during the burial in Kandahar. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
Men cover the graves of victims with soil at the graveyard in Kandahar. At least 47 people were killed in the attack, according to government officials. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
Relatives attend the funeral of the victims a day after a bomb blast during Friday prayers. [EPA]
Advertisement
At least 70 people were wounded after the explosion went off inside the mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
A victim who was injured in the suicide bombing rests inside a hospital in Kandahar. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
Afghan men sit in a courtyard inside the mosque in Kandahar on October 15, 2021, after the suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
Afghans gather in the courtyard of the mosque in Kandahar on October 15, 2021, after a suicide bomb attack. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]
More from News

What you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2021

China tested new space capability with hypersonic missile: Report

17 US missionaries, including children, kidnapped in Haiti

Australia’s Melbourne set to end world’s longest lockdowns

Most Read

Macron decries ‘inexcusable’ Algerian protest massacre in Paris

OPINION

Jacinda Ardern’s COVID stumble may cost Maori lives

Why is North Korea’s currency surging against the US dollar?

Why Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son is in jail in drug case