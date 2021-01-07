Live

In Pictures: The storming of the US Capitol building

President Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday forcing legislators to be rushed from the building.

Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
7 Jan 2021

President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress held Wednesday to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations Trump was attempting a coup.

Pledging not to be deterred, legislators resumed business after dark and the Senate soundly rejected the first of several expected challenges to Biden’s win, with several Trump loyalists reversing course in the wake of the violence that drew condemnation around the world.

Egged on to an extraordinary rally across town by an aggrieved Trump, a flag-waving mob broke down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, rampaging through offices and onto the usually solemn legislative floors.

Four people died and 52 were arrested as supporters of Trump violently occupied the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Police Chief Robert Contee said during a late night press conference.

The dead included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police and one adult female and two adult males who died in “medical emergencies”, Contee said.

One Trump backer in jeans and a baseball cap was pictured propping a leg up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, where a threatening note had been left, as throngs of others climbed onto risers set up for Biden’s inauguration on January 20, holding a banner that read: “We the people will bring DC to its knees/We have the power.”

Biden called the violence an “insurrection” and demanded that Trump immediately go on national television to tell the rioters to leave.

“Our democracy’s under unprecedented assault,” Biden said in his home state of Delaware.

“This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now.”

Trump soon afterward released a video in which he called on the mob to leave but stood by his unfounded claims of election fraud.

“We have to have peace. So go home. We love you — you’re very special,” he said.

In a major step, social media companies pulled down Trump’s video on accusations it aggravated violence and Twitter temporarily suspended his account, warning the tweet-loving tycoon he faces a permanent ban if he does not conform to rules on civic integrity.

Police clear the US Capitol Building with tear gas. [Stephanie Keith/Reuters]
Pro-Trump protesters are pepper-sprayed as they attempt to storm the grounds of the US Capitol. [Will Oliver/EPA]
A US Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results. [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters]
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the Chamber of the US House of Representatives. [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
Congress staffers barricade themselves inside offices after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. [Olivier Douliery/AFP]
US Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol. [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]
A supporter of US President Donald J Trump sits on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after Trump-supporting rioters breached US Capitol security. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Pro-Trump protesters clash with police as they try to breach the US Capitol building in Washington DC. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Protesters celebrate in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
A Congress staffer holds his hands up while a Capitol Police SWAT team checks everyone in the room searching for Trump supporters who breached the building. [Olivier Douliery/AFP]
A supporter of President Trump is arrested inside the US Capitol. [Olivier Douliery/AFP]
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]
Police stand outside the East Front of the US Capitol at dusk as a curfew begins after pro-Trump protesters stormed the building. [Michael Reynolds/EPA]
