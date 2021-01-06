Live

In Pictures

Gallery

COVID empties Morocco’s ‘blue pearl’ tourist town

As the country cautiously reopens, the town of Chefchaouen is deserted by the tourists who have long been its lifeblood.

A woman sits next to her cat outside her home in an empty alleyway in Chefchaouen. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A woman sits next to her cat outside her home in an empty alleyway in Chefchaouen. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
6 Jan 2021

When COVID-19 hit Morocco, the mountainous town of Chefchaouen was one of the few that registered no cases. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months.

Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists who have long been its lifeblood.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese tourists who usually throng the narrow streets. Shop owners who typically sell rugs, woollen coats and souvenirs struggled to find clients.

As a night curfew came into force across the country to prevent large gatherings during the holiday season, restaurants in the usually bustling main plaza by the historic Kasbah had to turn away clientele to close up early.

In the Middle Ages, the town was populated by Moriscos, or Moors, fleeing the Spanish Inquisition. Today, it is known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, and is one of the top destinations in the kingdom, often experiencing overcrowding and hotels booked to capacity.

Its laid-back vibe, brilliant blue alleyways, sweeping mountainous landscape and hiking trails have long attracted tourists, especially from Spain and China, whose citizens enjoy visa-free travel to Morocco.

A fisherman sells his catch of the day on a small street. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists but has been deserted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A fisherman sells his catch of the day on a small street. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists but has been deserted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen is still deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen is still deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Bin Omar, 65, watches the sunset as his cattle graze on the outskirts of Chefchaouen. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Bin Omar, 65, watches the sunset as his cattle graze on the outskirts of Chefchaouen. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in a deserted alleyway. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in a deserted alleyway. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A street dog stands on a ledge usually filled with tourists who come to watch the sunset. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A street dog stands on a ledge usually filled with tourists who come to watch the sunset. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A shop owner feeds street cats on in small alleyway. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese tourists who usually throng the narrow streets. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A shop owner feeds street cats on in small alleyway. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese tourists who usually throng the narrow streets. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Shop owners who typically sell rugs, woollen coats and souvenirs, struggle to find clients. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Shop owners who typically sell rugs, woollen coats and souvenirs, struggle to find clients. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Iran’s military holds first-ever drone drill

One of hundreds of drones made by Iran is displayed as the country continues to be sanctioned by the US [Courtesy of the Iranian government]

In Pictures: COVID mutes New Year’s Eve as world ushers in 2021

Fireworks explode over the new suspension bridge crossing the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt, [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

Rohingya refugees: From crowded camps to isolated island

Rohingya refugees prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Second quake in two days rattles parts of Croatia

Soldiers inspect the remains of a building damaged in the earthquake, in Petrinja. [AP Photo]
Most Read

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

Members of Qatar's armed forces march during the country's National Day parade [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

Kim says last five years ‘worst of the worst’ for North Korea

The gathering in Pyongyang is the first of its kind in five years, only the eighth in the nuclear-armed country's history, and comes weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office [KCNA via Reuters]

Egypt signs reconciliation deal with Qatar: Foreign ministry