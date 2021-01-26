Live

In Pictures: Farmers’ protests overshadow India’s Republic Day

Thousands of farmers break through barricades to enter New Delhi as India holds military parade to mark Republic Day.

A farmer covers his face to protect himself from tear gas during the protest in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
26 Jan 2021

Thousands of farmers in tractor convoys have burst through police barricades to take their protest against new farm laws to the heart of India’s capital as the nation was marking Republic Day with a military parade.

Police had sealed most entrances to the city with containers and trucks earlier on Tuesday and resorted to tear gas and batons as the farmers broke through.

Some protesters reached a major intersection 3km (1.8 miles) from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government leaders watched tanks and troops parade past and fighter jets fly overhead.

Modi waved to crowds and sent out Twitter greetings for the national holiday without mentioning the farmers.

He was driven back to his residence before any personal confrontation with the farmers, the biggest challenge his Hindu nationalist government has faced in its six years in power.

Authorities had agreed to let the farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the official Republic Day parade to end.

But flag-waving protesters on at least four major arteries climbed over or just pushed aside the barricades and concrete blocks and pressed on into the city.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital since November, protesting against new laws which deregulate produce markets.

Union leaders say the laws will allow private Indian conglomerates to take over the agriculture sector – the bedrock of the economy – displacing the existent system of purchases by the government at guaranteed prices.

Smaller farmer demonstrations were also held in other cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Border Security Force soldiers on camels they march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. [Jewel Samad/AFP]
The Republic Day ceremonies went ahead despite security concerns. [Jewel Samad/AFP]
The parade had been cut back this year because of the COVID pandemic, the number of spectators on the Rajpath boulevard leading up to the main government complex reduced from 125,000 to 25,000. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A farmer runs through tear gas fired by the police during a tractor rally as farmers protested against the government's recent agricultural laws. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
Farmers scuffle with security personnel during the rally. Police launched one of their largest security operations in years to stop the demonstrators. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
Farmers try to remove a police barricade during the tractor rally. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Farmers run after breaching a police barricade. Authorities had agreed to let tens of thousands of farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the military parade to end. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
A farmer stands on the top of a police vehicle during clashes with police in New Delhi. [Money Sharma/AFP]
Farmers use sticks to push away tear gas canisters fired by police during the protest. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
