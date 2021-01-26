Live

In Pictures

News

In Pictures: Rioters battle Dutch police over COVID-19 lockdown

Violent unrest flares again in towns and cities across the Netherlands over COVID-19 restrictions.

A man is arrested by police during clashes in Rotterdam on Monday. [Marco De Swart/EPA]
A man is arrested by police during clashes in Rotterdam on Monday. [Marco De Swart/EPA]
26 Jan 2021

Rioters violently confronted police in several Dutch towns and cities defying the country’s coronavirus curfew.

Monday marked the third night of unrest across the Netherlands that initially grew out of calls to protest against its tough COVID-19 lockdown.

The motivation behind the vandalism and other incidents in cities ranging from Rotterdam and Amsterdam to smaller centres of Haarlem, Geleen and Den Bosch was no longer clear, with rioters overwhelmingly in their teens.

Police said hundreds have been detained since the weekend as rioters threw rocks and in one case knives at police, and burned down a COVID-19 testing station.

The police trade union NPB said there could be more protests ahead as the lockdown drags on and the Netherlands’ vaccination programme has been among the slowest in Europe to get under way.

“We haven’t seen so much violence in 40 years,” police union board member Koen Simmers said on television programme Nieuwsuur.

The Netherlands was already under its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, with bars and restaurants having closed in October, and schools and non-essential shops shut since December.

More than 13,500 people have died in the Netherlands since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the rate of new infections has been slowing, growing fears over new, more infectious strains of the virus prompted the government to announce the curfew.

Demonstrators clash with police in Rotterdam. [Killian Lindenburg/MediaTV via EPA]
Demonstrators clash with police in Rotterdam. [Killian Lindenburg/MediaTV via EPA]
Advertisement
A man is arrested by police during violence in Rotterdam on Monday. [Marco De Swart/EPA]
A man is arrested by police during violence in Rotterdam on Monday. [Marco De Swart/EPA]
A man cleans up broken glass from smashed windows in a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in rioting in Rotterdam. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A man cleans up broken glass from smashed windows in a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in rioting in Rotterdam. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A firefighter extinguishes a container that was set alight during protests against a nationwide curfew in Rotterdam. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A firefighter extinguishes a container that was set alight during protests against a nationwide curfew in Rotterdam. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A vehicle is set on fire by demonstrators outside a restaurant in Rotterdam. [Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP]
A vehicle is set on fire by demonstrators outside a restaurant in Rotterdam. [Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP]
Fighting between police and protesters erupted last weekend as hundreds demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions in Eindhoven. Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters the street violence was 'unacceptable'. [Rob Engelaar/EPA]
Fighting between police and protesters erupted last weekend as hundreds demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions in Eindhoven. Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters the street violence was 'unacceptable'. [Rob Engelaar/EPA]
Advertisement
Police fire water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam. 'This has nothing to do with protesting, this is criminal violence and that's how we'll treat it,' Rutte said. [Eva Plevier/Reuters]
Police fire water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam. 'This has nothing to do with protesting, this is criminal violence and that's how we'll treat it,' Rutte said. [Eva Plevier/Reuters]
A coronavirus testing facility in the Dutch fishing village of Urk was set ablaze on Saturday night by rioting young people. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
A coronavirus testing facility in the Dutch fishing village of Urk was set ablaze on Saturday night by rioting young people. [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]

Related

More from News

Milk and more: China, New Zealand sign upgraded free trade deal

Under the new trade deal with China, tariffs for many of New Zealand's mostly commodities-based exports, which include dairy, timber and seafood, will be either removed or cut [File: Brendon O'Hagan/Bloomberg]

Taiwan air force flexes muscles after latest Chinese incursion

A pilot prepares to take off on a F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) from the Tainan Air Force base [Ann Wang/Reuters]

Chaos as Indian farmers break barricades during New Delhi rally

Farmers hold tractor rally as they ride through the smoke of tear gas fired by the police in New Delhi [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Shipping companies join hands to help sailors stuck at sea

Being stuck on a ship for too long is a risk to the safety and mental well being of sailors [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]
Most Read

China’s Xi warns against ‘new Cold War’

China's President Xi Jinping urged unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic [World Economic Forum/AFP]

Turkey, Saudi Arabia eye improved ties after Gulf crisis ends

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2017 [Presidency Press Service/Pool Photo via AP]

China to conduct South China Sea military exercises

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy patrol at Woody Island, in the disputed Paracel islands. China plans to hold military exercises in the South China Sea this week [File: Stringer/Reuters]

US House delivers Trump impeachment article to Senate

House impeachment managers arrive to deliver an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]