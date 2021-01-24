Live

In Pictures: Mass demonstrations engulf Russia

Russians demand the release of Alexey Navalny in unprecedented protests that stretched across the vast country.

A protester holds a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading 'Freedom for Navalny' during a protest in support of the Russian opposition leader in Moscow. [Maxim Shipenkov/EPA]
24 Jan 2021

Russian police have arrested more than 3,000 people in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent foe.

The unprecedented demonstrations in more than 60 cities – in temperatures as low as -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) – highlighted how Navalny has built influence far beyond the political and cultural centres of Moscow and St Petersburg.

In Moscow, an estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Pushkin Square in the city centre, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were dragged off by helmeted riot officers to police buses and detention trucks. Some were beaten with batons.

Navalny’s wife Yulia was among those arrested.

The protests stretched across Russia’s vast territory, from the island city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk north of Japan and the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk, where temperatures plunged to -50C, to Russia’s more populous cities.

Navalny and his anti-corruption campaign have built an extensive network of support despite official government repression and being routinely ignored by state media.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from an alleged severe nerve-agent poisoning that almost killed him, which he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the accusation.

Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal conviction, while Navalny says the conviction was for made-up charges.

Thousands gather in Pushkin Square to protest the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow on Saturday. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
An estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Moscow, where clashes with police broke out. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Law enforcement officers detain a man during the rally in the Russian capital. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people, according to a group that documents political detentions. [Maxim Shipenkov/EPA]
People attend a rally in support of Navalny in St Petersburg. [Anton Vaganov/Reuters]
Security forces detain a man during the protest in St Petersburg. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]
Police detain demonstrators at a rally in Yekaterinburg. [Anton Basanayev/AP Photo]
Law enforcement officers stand in front of protesters during a rally in support of Navalny in Kazan. [Alexey Nasyrov/Reuters]
Police detain demonstrators during a rally against the jailing of Navalny in the Siberian city of Omsk. [AP Photo]
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a protest in support of Navalny in Yakutsk. [Ksenia Korshun via Reuters]
