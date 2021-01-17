Live

In Pictures: Aftermath of the deadly Indonesia earthquake

Rescuers continue searching for survivors in the rubble left behind by a magnitude 6.2 quake.

A man rides his motorbike past collapsed houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. [Iqbal Lubis/EPA]
17 Jan 2021

At least 56 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on Friday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country.

More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 fled their homes after the magnitude 6.2 quake. Some sought refuge in the mountains, others went to cramped evacuation centres.

The earthquake and its aftershocks damaged more than 400 homes and two hotels and flattened a hospital and the office of a regional governor, where authorities said several people were still trapped.

Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating magnitude 6.2 earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

Rescuers search for victims in the ruins of a building flattened during the earthquake. [Yusuf Wahil/AP Photo]
Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment hampered Indonesia's rescuers. [Yusuf Wahil/AP Photo]
Members of an Indonesian search-and-rescue team carry the body of a victim pulled out of the ruins of a building damaged by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Mamuju. [Opan Bustan/EPA]
The earthquake and its aftershocks damaged more than 400 homes. [Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Workers use excavators to clear away debris in Mamuju. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Rescuers search for survivors in the ruins of a collapsed building in Mamuju city. [Hariandi Hafid/AFP]
At least 56 people have been killed and more than 820 people injured after the earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Residents gather at a makeshift shelter in Mamuju. About 15,000 people left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake. [Muhammad Rifki/AFP]
