In Pictures: Panic grips Bangui residents after rebel attack

Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, is tense a day after armed rebels launched a coordinated attack.

During a lull in the fighting, people come to collect information and assess the situation. Some fled towards the city centre, but many stayed hidden in their homes during the fighting. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
By 
Adrienne Surprenant
14 Jan 2021

Bangui, Central African Republic – Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), is tense after armed rebels launched a coordinated attack on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday evening.

The attack – the first in the capital city since the December 27 elections – was repelled by the UN mission and government forces.

“I’m under tension at the moment,” said a soldier from the Central African armed forces keeping guard in Bimbo, a suburb of Bangui that came under attack.

The Coalition of the Patriots for Change (CPC), a group comprising of the country’s six most powerful rebel groups that created havoc in the run-up to the country’s legislative and presidential elections, have launched sporadic attacks across the country since it was formed on December 19 to oppose President Touadera’s re-election.

Several civilians and some Central African soldiers were reportedly wounded and a UN soldier was killed in the coordinated attack that saw the use of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), automatic rifles and mortars.

The government said at least 30 rebels were killed and five captured.

Sonia, a 35-year-old widow, says she was woken up by gunshots on Wednesday morning in Bimbo area. “I was forced to leave as it was too dangerous. At least here there is a bit more security,” said Sonia as she waited with her children on the side of a street in downtown Bangui. “I don’t even know where I will sleep tonight.”

Some civilians told Al Jazeera they fled their homes after hearing gunshots on Wednesday.

The 12,000-strong United Nations MINUSCA force strongly condemned the attack, holding the armed groups responsible for “the consequences of these violence on civilian populations”.

The CPC has been accused by the government of fomenting a coup.

Former President Francois Bozize, who is now under investigation by the public prosecutor’s office for supporting the CPC, has backed the rebels the day before the elections.

The presidential election was marred by violence and low turnout due to threat of violence from the rebels.

President Touadera has said the country is at war in his New Year message.

“It is my painful duty to tell you tonight that we are at war. The Republic is at war. Its survival is threatened,” he said.

The recent violence has forced nearly 30,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

“We want peace, we only want peace. We suffered too much,” Roselie, a resident of Bangui, told Al Jazeera.

MINUSCA troops monitor the situation in Bangui's PK12 neighbourhood. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
The body of a rebel fighter in Bangui’s PK12. The CPC coalition comprises some of the strongest rebel groups in the Central African Republic. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
A man is asked to open his bag as he walks between MINUSCA troops keeping guard in PK12 during a lull in the fighting. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
Bullet casings from the fighting are seen on the road close to PK12 market. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
Two Russian helicopters fly over the PK12, where fighters were said to be holed up in the surrounding bushes. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
The market products were strewn on the ground as people fled in panic following the firings. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
“We don’t know if it’s because of the elections if they (armed groups) are treating us like that and manipulating us,” says Roselie Tikpa, 29-years-old, who spent a couple of hours hiding from the fighting in the morning. “We were scared and forced to hide in our houses.” [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
People carrying their belongings fled towards Bangui’s centre. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
Sonia, a 35-year-old widow, says she was woken up by gunshots on Thursday morning. 'I was forced to leave as it was too dangerous. At least here there is a bit more security,' said Sonia as she waited with her children on the side of a street in downtown Bangui. 'I don’t even know where I will sleep tonight.' [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
'This morning when I heard the gunshots, I thought it was real and bad, I was with this fear that rebels were already in our city. There are too many rumours that the armed people are all around us, so I had to bring my children here, to the centre,' says Charles, 45, father of five children. He walked three hours from his neighbourhood to downtown Bangui. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]
