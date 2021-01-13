Live

In Pictures: National Guard troops arrive before US inauguration

Washington, DC, is on high alert after the storming of the US Capitol and with a week left of Trump’s term.

Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington. [Erin Scott/Reuters]
Some of the 10,000 National Guard troops streaming into Washington, DC to help secure the area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be armed, two US officials said on Tuesday.

The decision by US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy comes as the FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington in the run-up to the January 20 swearing-in ceremony.

The US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how many would be armed but noted that Guard troops helping secure the Capitol building would have weapons.

One of the officials said the troops would not be the first line of defence and would be supporting law enforcement agencies, but given the threat around the Capitol, troops needed to be equipped with their weapons for self-defence.

The army did not immediately comment.

Last Wednesday, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol building as Congress was in session to certify Biden’s win, battling with police, sending legislators fleeing for safety and leaving five dead.

The National Guard has been authorised to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington, and tourists have been barred from visiting the Washington Monument until January 24.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, told reporters on Monday that he expected about 10,000 troops in Washington by Saturday to help provide security, logistics and communications.

US law enforcement agencies securing the presidential inauguration dramatically scaled up their budgets following the Capitol riot last week.

Though the president-elect’s inaugural committee does not shoulder the burden of securing the event, it also bolstered its own fundraising efforts in recent days should there be a need for more support staff, contractors, equipment or supplemental private security.

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Vistor's Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
National Guard members walk through the US Capitol. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Thousands of National Guard troops were planned to be on hand and some members in fatigues, with weapons at hand, could be seen sleeping inside the Capitol building on Wednesday ahead of the session. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
As legislators debated impeaching Trump, National Guard troops and police were stationed around the Capitol to provide security. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
The House convened in the same chamber where lawmakers hid under chairs last Wednesday as rioters clashed with police in the halls of the Capitol. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
A member of the National Guard holds a pistol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
A total of 15,000 National Guard members have now been activated and will deploy to Washington, DC. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Security at the Capitol was tight, beefed up by armed National Guard troops, with secure perimeters set up around the Capitol complex, congressional offices and other buildings. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
National Guard troops sleeping inside the Capitol building on Wednesday ahead of the session. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
