In Pictures: Orphaned rhinos find refuge in S Africa sanctuary

Rhinos are killed for their horns with 1kg selling for more than $110,000 on the black market.

Rhino calves at the Rhino Orphanage in an undisclosed location in Limpopo province, South Africa. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
12 Jan 2021

Rhinoceros calf Jessie was just four months old when she arrived at a shelter in northern South Africa, bleeding from a cut to the shoulder and deeply traumatised.

Rescuers suspect the animal was wounded by poachers who took out its mother, hitting the calf with a machete to keep it away. Jessie was lucky to escape alive and land in a unique centre devoted to rehabilitating rhino orphans.

“It took two days of giving her Valium for her to calm down,” carer Zanre Van Jaarsveld recalled. “She was very dehydrated too.”

The Rhino Orphanage is tucked away in the lush forests of South Africa’s Limpopo province, hidden at the end of a red-dirt track dotted with potholes.

“If farm workers give information to poachers … they will make more money than they would make in a year’s wages,” said founder Arrie Van Deventer.

Security and vigilance are, therefore, key to protecting the orphanage, which survives on private donations.

Van Deventer, a former history teacher turned game breeder, started the project after he was called to help with a poaching incident in 2011.

Today the orphanage is home to a number of rhino calves. Most are of the square-lipped species, also known as white rhino, but some of the rarer critically endangered black rhino are also housed there.

The mission is clear: rescue, rehabilitation and release. No tourists allowed, very few visitors, and minimal human contact.

“If they get too accustomed to people it makes it more difficult to release them into the wild,” Van Deventer explained, adding the grounds were also closed to the public for “security reasons”.

Four staff and two volunteers, all women, work around the clock to nurse the rhinos, sometimes even sleeping next to the youngest calves in an open-faced barn.

“We’re their mothers,” said manager Yolande Van Der Merwe, 38. “They sleep very close for warmth and comfort … As soon as they are left alone they start screaming.”

Carefully hidden in the bush of South Africa's Limpopo province, the Rhino Orphanage is the first specialised non-commercial centre that cares for orphaned and injured baby rhinos. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
Most baby rhinos at the orphanage lost their mothers to poaching for their valuable horns. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
Volunteer Sarah Fox, 31, prepares milk for rhino calves. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
Carer Zanré Van Jaarsveld, 26, feeds the rhino calves. The mission of the orphanage is clear: rescue, rehabilitation and release. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
'Someone brings [us] food, or if we want to take a dinner or a bathroom break someone comes to stay with them. As soon as they are left alone they start screaming,' says manager Yolande Van Der Merwe, 38. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
Most of the baby rhinos at the orphanage are of the square-lipped species, also known as white rhino, but some of the rarer critically endangered black rhino. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
Van Deventer, a former history teacher turned game breeder, started the project after he was called to help with a poaching incident in 2011. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
Rhinos are killed for their horns, highly prized across Asia for medicinal purposes. One kilogramme of the keratin obtained from their horns can sell for more than US$110,000 (90,000 euros) on the black market. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
