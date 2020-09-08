Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: 13,000 chairs to demand Greek migrant camps’ closure

Campaigners place chairs outside German parliament as they call for overcrowded camps in Greek islands to be shut down.

13,000 chairs placed in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin. [Tobias Schwarz/AFP]
13,000 chairs placed in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin. [Tobias Schwarz/AFP]
8 Sep 2020

Campaigners on Monday placed 13,000 chairs outside the German parliament building in Berlin, in a symbolic protest calling for the overcrowded migrant camps in Greek islands to be shut down.

Each chair represented one of the people stuck in terrible conditions in the Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece’s largest reception camp, said the organising groups, Seebruecke, Sea-Watch, Campact and LeaveNoOneBehind.

The chairs also recalled that German communes and states, with Berlin at the head, have said they are ready to take responsibility for migrants languishing in the insalubrious camps on several Greek islands.

“The Bundestag was on holiday this summer, the humanitarian catastrophe at the EU [European Union] external borders was not,” the groups said in a statement.

Last week, Greece announced the first coronavirus case in the Moria camp.

Almost 13,000 people live in Moria, which is meant to have a capacity of fewer than 2,800.

Overall, there are nearly 24,000 people in five Greek island camps built to handle fewer than 6,100 people.

Germany has taken in 465 people from these camps, mostly sick children and their families.

Activists set up empty chairs for the protest demanding the evacuation of Greek migrant camps. [Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
Activists set up empty chairs for the protest demanding the evacuation of Greek migrant camps. [Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
Advertisement
German MPs pose with placards amid 13,000 chairs placed in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin to call for the evacuation of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. [John Macdougall/AFP]
German MPs pose with placards amid 13,000 chairs placed in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin to call for the evacuation of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. [John Macdougall/AFP]
A sign placed on one of the symbolic 13,000 chairs placed on the Platz der Republik. [Flip Singer/EPA]
A sign placed on one of the symbolic 13,000 chairs placed on the Platz der Republik. [Flip Singer/EPA]
Activists from Seebruecke and Sea-Watch put chairs on the grass of the Platz der Republik in front of the German parliament Bundestag building in Berlin. [Hayoung Jeon/EPA]
Activists from Seebruecke and Sea-Watch put chairs on the grass of the Platz der Republik in front of the German parliament Bundestag building in Berlin. [Hayoung Jeon/EPA]
Protesters stand with banners in front of the symbolic 13,000 chairs placed in front of the German parliament. [Filip Singer/EPA]
Protesters stand with banners in front of the symbolic 13,000 chairs placed in front of the German parliament. [Filip Singer/EPA]
Rights activists highlighted the receptivity of migrants and refugees by global cities or countries. [Hayoung Jeon/EPA]
Rights activists highlighted the receptivity of migrants and refugees by global cities or countries. [Hayoung Jeon/EPA]
Advertisement
Greek authorities last week imposed a 14-day quarantine on Moria after a man who had been living in a tent outside the camp fence tested positive for the coronavirus. [Flip Singer/EPA]
Greek authorities last week imposed a 14-day quarantine on Moria after a man who had been living in a tent outside the camp fence tested positive for the coronavirus. [Flip Singer/EPA]
Germany has agreed to take in a total of 243 children from camps in Greece who need medical treatment, as well their closest relatives. [Flip Singer/EPA]
Germany has agreed to take in a total of 243 children from camps in Greece who need medical treatment, as well their closest relatives. [Flip Singer/EPA]
Activists behind Monday's protest say the first confirmed coronavirus case at Moria adds urgency to long-standing calls for the camp's evacuation. [Hayoung Jeon/EPA]
Activists behind Monday's protest say the first confirmed coronavirus case at Moria adds urgency to long-standing calls for the camp's evacuation. [Hayoung Jeon/EPA]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Glass Fire in California quadruples in size

The Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Park in Napa County [John G Mabanglo/EPA]

In Pictures: Life still precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A pangolin emerging from an underground tunnel at Save Vietnam's Wildlife [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

In Pictures: Protests in US after Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched in Louisville, Kentucky. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]