In Pictures: Remembering Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah

Sheikh Sabah pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues such as the continuing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh on December 10, 2019 [Saudi Royal Court/Reuters]
29 Sep 2020

Kuwait’s Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died on Tuesday. He was 91 years old.

Sheikh Sabah became the emir in January 2006 after holding several ministerial positions, including the post of foreign minister.

In July this year, he travelled to the US for further medical attention after undergoing surgery.

Sheikh Sabah was widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy. He pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues, such as the continuing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, and hosted major donor conferences for war-torn nations including Iraq and Syria.

Left to right: Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Qatar's former Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani attending the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh on December 10, 2019. [Saudi Royal Palace/AFP]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani for a group photo during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on May 18, 2018. [Elif Ozturk/Pool/Reuters]
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, left, with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. Kuwait has acted as a mediator in the GCC conflict after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in June 2017. [KUNA via AP]
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, right, receiving Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Kuwait City. [KUNA/AFP]
Former US President Barack Obama, right, with Sheikh Sabah in the Oval Office of the White House on August 3, 2009. [Jason Reed/Reuters]
Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, centre, escorts the Kuwaiti emir upon his arrival at a military base in Rawalpindi on June 19, 2006. [Mian Khursheed/Reuters]
Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations headquarters in New York on November 11, 2008. [Chip East/Reuters]
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, left, receiving the collar of the Great Mubarak Kebir from Sheikh Sabah in this Febraruy 11, 2009 photo. [Remy de la Mauviniere/Reuters]
