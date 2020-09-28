Live

In Pictures: Glass Fire in California quadruples in size

More than a thousand firefighters struggled to contain the flames ragging through California’s wine country.

The Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Park in Napa County [John G Mabanglo/EPA]
28 Sep 2020

A wildfire in Northern California’s Napa Valley more than quadrupled in size overnight to 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) as thousands of residents received mandatory evacuation on Monday.

The blaze, named the Glass Fire, ignited on Sunday morning near Calistoga about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of San Francisco and was fanned through the area’s famed vineyards by dry wind gusts. More than 1,000 firefighters have struggled to contain the flames, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It was the latest inferno in an historically destructive year throughout the US West. In California alone, wildfires so far have scorched more than 1.4 million hectares (3.7 million acres), far exceeding any single year in state history. Since August 15, fires in the state have killed 26 people and destroyed more than 7,000 structures. Climate change has contributed to wildfires’ growing intensity, scientists say.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Glass Mountain Inn in St Helena. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Firefighters stand near the encroaching Glass Fire as it burns a vineyard in Deer Park. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches on a vineyard in Deer Park. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
The blaze ignited on Sunday morning near Calistoga, about 100km (60 miles) north of San Francisco. [Stephen Lam/Reuters]
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
The blaze was fanned through the area's famed vineyards by dry wind gusts. [Stephen Lam/Reuters]
The Glass Fire burns outside the town of Deer Park in Napa County. [John G Mabanglo/EPA]
More than 1,000 firefighters have struggled to contain the flames. [John G Mabanglo/EPA]
