Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Life still precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

While arrests and prosecutions are up in Vietnam, conservationists warn the scourge of trafficking continues.

A pangolin emerging from an underground tunnel at Save Vietnam's Wildlife [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A pangolin emerging from an underground tunnel at Save Vietnam's Wildlife [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
24 Sep 2020

Head keeper Tran Van Truong gently takes a curled-up pangolin into his arms, comforting the shy creature that was rescued months earlier from traffickers in Vietnam.

Life remains precarious for the world’s most-trafficked mammal despite the country’s renewed promise to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade that many blame for the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests, prosecutions and wildlife seizures are up in Vietnam, but conservationists warn corruption and patchy law enforcement mean the scourge of trafficking continues.

Truong works at a centre in northern Cuc Phuong National Park run by Save Vietnam’s Wildlife – a group that has rescued about 2,000 of the so-called “scaly anteaters” in the last six years.

The 27-year-old remembers the day he discovered more than a 100 tied up in sacks, cast on the ground by police outside the truck that had carried them.

“Most of them were dead due to exhaustion,” he said. “They get easily stressed.”

Vietnam is both a consumption and a transport hub for illegal wildlife in Asia.

The pangolin’s scales are falsely thought to cure anything from impotence to menstrual cramps and even cancer in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine, and its flesh is also seen as a delicacy.

But earlier this year, China removed pangolin parts from its official list of traditional medicines and there are some encouraging signs in Vietnam too.

A vet is seen checking an injured pangolin. Life remains precarious for the world's most-trafficked mammal. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A vet is seen checking an injured pangolin. Life remains precarious for the world's most-trafficked mammal. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Advertisement
Le Thi Hong Nhung, left, checks the injuries of a pangolin. Vietnam is both a consumption and a transport hub for illegal wildlife in Asia. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Le Thi Hong Nhung, left, checks the injuries of a pangolin. Vietnam is both a consumption and a transport hub for illegal wildlife in Asia. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Head keeper Tran Van Truong watches video footage of a newly born baby pangolin and its mother at Save Vietnam's Wildlife. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Head keeper Tran Van Truong watches video footage of a newly born baby pangolin and its mother at Save Vietnam's Wildlife. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Truong holds a pangolin inside its enclosure. The pangolin's scales are falsely thought to cure anything from impotence to menstrual cramps and even cancer in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Truong holds a pangolin inside its enclosure. The pangolin's scales are falsely thought to cure anything from impotence to menstrual cramps and even cancer in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A wildlife keeper removes ticks from a pangolin. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A wildlife keeper removes ticks from a pangolin. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Wildlife trafficking seizures in Vietnam have increased 44 percent over a two-year period. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Wildlife trafficking seizures in Vietnam have increased 44 percent over a two-year period. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Advertisement
Save Vietnam's Wildlife has rescued about 2,000 of the so-called 'scaly anteaters' in the last six years. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Save Vietnam's Wildlife has rescued about 2,000 of the so-called 'scaly anteaters' in the last six years. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Protests in US after Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched in Louisville, Kentucky. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

In Pictures: China’s poverty alleviation

People who were relocated from remote during a government-organised media tour at Chengbei Gang'en community, in Yuexi County, China's Sichuan Province. [Roman Pilipey/EPA]

In Pictures: Kashmir’s elaborate weddings muted by COVID-19

Kashmiri groom Haseeb Mushtaq is greeted with an offer of some hand sanitiser as he arrives at his bride's home on the outskirts of Srinagar for their wedding ceremony. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Mexico’s Indigenous children struggle for education

Internet and televisions are an unattainable luxury in the homes of San Miguel Amoltepec Viejo in the mountains of southern Mexico. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Most Read

Iran hits back at ‘delirious’ Saudi after King Salman’s UN speech

Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower in Tehran [File: Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]

Pakistan’s opposition takes blunt aim at country’s military

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led a frontal attack on the powerful military [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

McConnell, Republicans split with Trump on peaceful transfer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans spoke out about Trump not committing to a peaceful transition [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Fatah, Hamas say deal reached on Palestinian elections

Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah [Anadolu]