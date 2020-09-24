Live

In Pictures: Protests in US after Breonna Taylor decision

Demonstrators pour onto the streets of several cities across US, chanting “Say her name” and “No justice, no peace”.

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched in Louisville, Kentucky. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
24 Sep 2020

Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into the streets in the United States as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people.

In Taylor’s hometown, Louisville, police said at least 46 protesters were arrested and two officers were shot and wounded about half an hour before a 9pm curfew took effect. Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said in a news briefing that the officers were being treated at area hospitals and both were expected to recover. Schroeder added that a suspect was in custody.

Activists, celebrities and others have been calling for charges since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March.

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted Taylor’s name and marched in cities such as New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. People gathered in central Chicago’s Millennium Park, demanding justice as passing drivers on Michigan Avenue honked their horns. Authorities unleashed chemical agents on some protesters after they tried to climb on a SWAT vehicle in Atlanta and others were arrested.

Within minutes of the announcement, about 100 demonstrators marched from Jefferson Square along the central thoroughfare of Sixth Street chanting: “No justice, no peace!”

Many simply sat or stood in stunned silence after hearing the grand jury’s decision.

Jefferson Square became the epicentre of Louisville residents’ outrage over the killing of Taylor, who became a national symbol of racial injustice much like George Floyd, the Black man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

 

Protesters take to the streets of Brooklyn, New York following the grand jury's decision. [Jeenah Moon/ Reuters]
Hundreds of protesters in Louisville chanted slogans such as “Say her name” and “No justice, no peace”. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Police arrested dozens of demonstrators in central Louisville. [John Minchillo/AP Photo] (AP)
Two police officers were shot and wounded in rallies after the decision was announced. One suspect was arrested, according to the Louisville police chief [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
The lawyers for Taylor’s family and the protesters said the charges were not enough. “Make no mistake, we will keep fighting this fight in Breonna’s memory, and we will never stop saying her name,” the lawyers said in a statement. [Darron Cummings/AP Photo]
Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza. Chanting “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” the crowd then started marching in central Brooklyn. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A demonstrator raises a fist during the march in Brooklyn. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Protests of varying sizes also were held in several other cities on Wednesday, including New York, Washington, Atlanta and Chicago. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
