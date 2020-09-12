Live

In Pictures: Historic intra-Afghan talks formally launch in Qatar

A ceremony to launch talks aimed at ending 19 years of war took place in Doha on Saturday after months of delays.

The opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By 
Shereena Qazi
Sorin Furcoi
12 Sep 2020

Afghan government representatives and Taliban members gathered on Saturday for historic intra-Afghan peace talks aimed at ending decades of war and conflict in Afghanistan that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairperson of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, spoke about seeking a dignified and lasting peace at the formal opening of the negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha.

“I believe that if we give hands to each other and honestly work for peace, the current ongoing misery in the country will end,” Abdullah said, calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire”.

Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Baradar, meanwhile, repeated his group’s demand for the country to adopt an “Islamic system”.

“[Afghanistan should] have an Islamic system in which all tribes and ethnicities of the country find themselves without any discrimination and live like brothers.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the warring sides to seize the opportunity for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

“The choice of your political system is yours to make,” he said.

“We believe firmly that protecting the rights of all Afghans is the best way for you to break the cycle of violence.”

Achieving a permanent ceasefire would be on top of the list of issues, including women and minority rights, the sides would discuss during the negotiations.

The intra-Afghan negotiations were expected to begin in March but were pushed back because of a disagreement over a prisoners exchange made as part of the United States-Taliban deal signed in February.

In the agreement, the Taliban had agreed to release 1,000 Afghan troops, while the government said it would free 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

After months of delay, a compromise was reached by sending the last batch of six prisoners to Qatar. The prisoners arrived in Doha on Friday and will remain in custody there, clearing the path to the intra-Afghan talks.

It took almost six months to get the Taliban and the government to the negotiating table, and analysts said the challenging part is to get both sides to reach an agreement.

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech during the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Members of the Afghan government delegation during the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abdullah Abdullah at the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The leader of the Taliban delegation, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, at the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Members of the Taliban delegation at the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Members of the Afghan government delegation during the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abdullah Abdullah at the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the opening of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Taliban spokesman Naeem Wardak speaks to media [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Members of the Taliban delegation after the opening of the Afghan peace talks [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
US Army General Austin S Miller, who currently serves as the commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission and US Forces in Afghanistan, after the opening of the Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
