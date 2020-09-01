Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Anti-government protests in Beirut turn violent

Activists denounced security forces for beating protesters, alleged that French tear gas used to disperse crowds.

Hundreds of people gathered in Martyrs' Square to mark the centennial and protest the governing class. [Arwa Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]
Hundreds of people gathered in Martyrs' Square to mark the centennial and protest the governing class. [Arwa Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]
1 Sep 2020

Protesters in Beirut attempted to storm the Parliament of Lebanon on Tuesday, the same day the country celebrated the passage of 100 years since the declaration of Greater Lebanon by the French mandate authorities.

Some protesters attempted to smash down walls around the building while others managed to break through one gate before they were forced back by police with tear gas.

Activists have blamed the country’s entrenched political class for the August 4 explosion of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate that had languished in the port for years.

Violent clashes erupted, with protesters throwing tear gas canisters back at officers. Activists condemned police actions, saying protesters were beaten.

A military vehicle was also called in to deal with the crowds.

Protesters called for a “new Lebanon” without its reviled leaders, urging visiting French President Emmanuel Macron not to cooperate with them.

In the capital’s Martyrs’ Square, not far from the port, demonstrators one by one took to a stage to make their demands: a secular state, civil marriage, a productive economy.

Waving Lebanese flags and denouncing “corrupt” politicians, others nearby demanded the birth of a new secular state and the end of what they view as a broken political power-sharing system.

“The first century has been nothing but wars, foreign occupation, poverty, corruption, emigration, sectarian divisions, and now this explosion that killed and wounded thousands,” said 21-year-old port worker Omar.

“We urgently need to revamp this system,” he said, referring to a political arrangement that seeks to share power between Lebanon’s myriad religious communities but instead often leads to an endless deadlock.

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a protest near Parliament Square in Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a protest near Parliament Square in Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Demonstrators confront security forces during the protests in downtown Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Demonstrators confront security forces during the protests in downtown Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
The protests coincided with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut for the second time since the explosion that killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and left 300,000 others homeless. [AFP]
The protests coincided with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut for the second time since the explosion that killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and left 300,000 others homeless. [AFP]
Protesters use metal frames to climb over steel walls surrounding Lebanon's heavily fortified Parliament complex. [AFP]
Protesters use metal frames to climb over steel walls surrounding Lebanon's heavily fortified Parliament complex. [AFP]
A protester uses a badminton racket to send back a tear gas canister fired by security forces amid the anti-government demonstration in the centre of Beirut. [AFP]
A protester uses a badminton racket to send back a tear gas canister fired by security forces amid the anti-government demonstration in the centre of Beirut. [AFP]
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters near Parliament Square. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters near Parliament Square. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Advertisement
An anti-government protester throws stones towards riot police. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
An anti-government protester throws stones towards riot police. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
An armoured vehicle was called in to deal with the crowds. [AFP]
An armoured vehicle was called in to deal with the crowds. [AFP]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Glass Fire in California quadruples in size

The Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Park in Napa County [John G Mabanglo/EPA]

In Pictures: Life still precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A pangolin emerging from an underground tunnel at Save Vietnam's Wildlife [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

In Pictures: Protests in US after Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched in Louisville, Kentucky. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh