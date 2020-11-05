Live

In pictures: Protesters rally across US as votes are counted

Thousands rally in support of ‘Count Every Vote’ after President Trump decided to mount legal challenge against counting process.

A demonstrator holds a sign at a protest in New York [Mark Abramson/Bloomberg]
5 Nov 2020

Activists demanding vote counts proceed unimpeded rallied in several cities, including Oakland, California, Atlanta, Detroit and New York City while dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Michigan and Arizona.

Hundreds of protesters waving American flags and signs that read, “Count every vote, every vote counts,” demonstrated peacefully at Washington Square Park after marching through midtown Manhattan in New York.

“It’s very important that we make sure that our democracy is maintained,” said Meira Harris, 26, a social work student. “This election has provoked so much anxiety.”

City police posted pictures on social media of debris fires in lower Manhattan they said were set by protesters. They said at least 20 people were arrested, accused of blocking traffic, disorderly conduct and similar offences.

The Protect the Results coalition, encompassing dozens of groups from Planned Parenthood to Republicans for the Rule of Law, said it was organising a day of mass protests in 500 cities. But those plans were put on hold late in the day.

US officials said they have kept a wary eye on right-wing groups, worried that Trump’s allegations of ballot fraud could bring heavily armed groups out onto the streets. So far, they appeared to be keeping a low profile.

Trump’s supporters converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit chanting: “Stop the count!” Another group converged in Phoenix, Arizona shouting: “Stop the steal!”

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right men’s group Proud Boys, said he and three others were stabbed early on Wednesday blocks away from the White House. One of his alleged assailants wore a “Black Lives Matter” mask, he told the Reuters news agency.

Local police said they could not confirm that account and no arrests were immediately made. The Washington chapter of the anti-racism movement said on Twitter it had nothing to do with the alleged attack.

People attend a 'Count Every Vote' rally the day after the US presidential election in the Manhattan [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center to protest against the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in Phoenix [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
Biden supporters expressed heightened fears the Republican incumbent might not accept the election result if he were to lose [Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
Election protesters gathered at Times Square to protest President Trump's apparent attempt to stop counting ballots in several key states following Tuesday's election in New York City [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Silvio Curtis, 31, holds a sign during a 'Count Every Vote' rally on Wednesday in Los Angeles [Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
Election protesters marched through the streets of Manhattan [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images]
President Trump's false declaration of victory in the early hours of Wednesday, as ballot counting continued in several pivotal states, roiled supporters of Democratic challenger Joe Biden [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Police stand in front of demonstrators during a protest on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon [Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]
Demonstrators carry a banner during a protest in Portland [Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]
